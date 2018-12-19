The possibility of the City of DuBois and Sandy Township forming a joint wastewater municipal authority sounds like a good idea, according to one township resident.
Chad Stone told supervisors at their Monday meeting that it is a “big positive, and a step in the right direction.”
“I also hear concerns on the authority’s three to two voting,” said Stone.
He said it would be nice to have three representatives from the city and three from the township.
He also expressed appreciation to Supervisors Kevin Salandra and Mark Sullivan for all of the work they have done the last several months to get the township to this point.
Stone also said the rate hikes Aqua has proposed on water concern him.
“I really like the idea of the board with the city at least from the information I’m hearing at this point,” Stone said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.