DuBOIS — As officials from Sandy Township and the City of DuBois consider a study about whether the two municipalities should consolidate into one, a township resident said there are several questions he has as a voter.
“Number one, what is this going to look like?” said Don Robertson. “What is your intended outcome going to be? How (are) the police going to be changed? How (are) the fire departments going to be changed? Public works, are you planning on consolidating all of it? Are you going to consolidate some of it?”
Echoing comments made by Supervisor Jim Jeffers at a previous meeting, Robertson said he is under the impression that a state survey is not necessarily going to be an unbiased opinion.
“I think this is a very big deal and I understand — I’ve only been here five years — I understand this has already been voted no by the voters. What new information are you going to bring? How’s it changed?” said Robertson.
Supervisors’ Chairman Kevin Salandra said those are all good questions.
“As far as the study goes, I’m personally looking for a study that’s going to present us the facts so we can make a decision based on the facts,” said Salandra. “And in talking to Shawn (Arbaugh) — and he can correct me if I’m wrong or if he has more information — the state will provide 50 percent funding and they give us a list of approved companies. And there was approximately 30 of them, of which Shawn knows people at six of them and knows they’re reputable companies that would do an unbiased study. So, the state’s not doing the study. They’re providing funding for us to pick from one of the groups of companies.”
Arbaugh, township manager, said this will be clarified further when he and DuBois Manager John “Herm” Suplizio meet with the Department of Community Economic Development Thursday.
“So really the meat and potatoes of the next step is creating this request for proposals to put out to, like Kevin said, about 30 firms that specialize in this kind of thing,” said Arbaugh. “We would receive those proposals and some might not be interested. We may only get two or three back. We might get 30 back.”
“I believe it’s a good idea,” said Robertson. “But we don’t want to lose our identity as a rural community.”