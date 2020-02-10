DuBOIS — A Sandy Township resident questioned the community’s supervisors recently about money he believed was to be set aside for a new municipal building.
“Years ago, supervisors set aside $100,000 a year for a new building for a 10-year period,” said resident Roger Peace. “I want to know where that $100,000 a year (is) ... and now you’ve raised taxes to pay for a new building. Where did it go? I heard it was transferred someplace else.”
“I think quite awhile ago we were going to have a 10-year plan, but that was at the end of the year if there was money left over, we would have set it aside, but there was different things on there, a new building was one of them,” said Township Secretary/Treasurer Shelly Reasinger.
“I was going to say, I never remember us having that budgeted,” said Supervisor Mark Sullivan. “I know it wasn’t budgeted last year.”
Supervisors’ Chairman Kevin Salandra said he looked at the budgets for the last four years and it wasn’t in any of those budgets that he can recall.
“We can do some research and see,” said Peace.
“And now you’re using funds to repair this building for the new building fund,” said Peace. “If you’re going to trade your car in, you’re going to put new tires on before you trade it in? Why would you put money in this building if you’re planning on replacing it?”
Peace was referring to the 2020 budget, which includes a property tax increase of 2.25 mills, with 1.0 mill of that increase for the new building fund. The supervisors approved the budget in December 2019.
“We’re saying that that fund was available for all uses and that could be an option if we needed to,” said Salandra. “If there’s a roof leak, we could use that money. If the roof needed replaced, if something happened to the building, if the HVAC system was malfunctioning and needed replaced, that money would be available to use for that. We didn’t say we necessarily would need to use it for that. We’re just discussing available — if I recall the discussion correctly — available uses for that money.”