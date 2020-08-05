DuBOIS — A Sandy Township resident, at Monday’s supervisors’ meeting, asked for an update regarding the proposed consolidation between the township and the City of DuBois.
“So, after around about seven months here, have we discovered anything?” said Don Robertson. “Have you come to any great a-ha moments? What I’m speaking in particular of is, would there be any benefit to the residents of Sandy?”
Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said final contracts for the execution of the consolidation study with the Pennsylvania Economy League were finalized by both municipalities in April.
“Due to the pandemic, it has set us back a little bit, but we’re still on target to have a good draft study completed in the late October, early November timeframe,” said Arbaugh. “We do plan (to have) at least three outreach events to seek comment feedback on that study. I’m not exactly sure what that will look like, that will be up to really the consolidation committee to make some recommendations, but one will definitely be a general public meeting to gather feedback.”
“My question really is what do you guys want it to look like? Who’s going to be the manager? Who are the supervisors? The staff? What’s it going to look like? You guys made the proposal, I assume you have something in mind,” said Robertson.
“We’re not sure yet,” said Supervisor Bill Beers. “We actually just opened it up to see if it’s actually going to be more beneficial as a first class township or going as a third class city. That’s what we threw out to them. We said, ‘We want to see the benefits of both to go in the right direction.’ We don’t have a set saying, ‘Okay, we’re going to keep it as a township or keep it as a city.’ We want them to come back to us to show the pros and cons of both.”
“We’ve got to keep an open mind of all the avenues right now,” said Beers. “When we get the avenues, we get the feedback from the public, and then we can formulate it.”
Arbaugh said the reason the study is being conducted is to see the impact on the township, such as economically.
Beers, who was born and raised in Sandy Township, said he wants to see what avenues there are to move the township forward.
“I see it stagnant,” said Beers. “And that’s what I want to look at if it’s going to be better, if we combine to get stronger and we bring and keep our kids here that would be great. I hate seeing people leave this area.”
Robertson agreed and said he will look forward to when all of the pertinent information is presented.
Supervisor Jim Jeffers said he voted for the study because he wants to see the financial benefits for the township.
“But also when you’re doing that, you’re going to have to combine the police departments and the fire departments,” said Jeffers. “And do we need that many police officers with those combined? We don’t know, that’s what the study is going to do. Or do we need many fire departments? That’s quite a savings in buildings, expenses, equipment. Volunteerism for fire departments, if I’m not mistaken, the studies I saw not long ago I think in the 70s, there was like 300,000 volunteer firemen in Pennsylvania. And just a few years ago, I think it’s what, 38,000?”
Earlier in the meeting Arbaugh said there will be another meeting Wednesday with the firm doing the consolidation study to discuss financials.
“Apparently they had some questions for Sandy Township when reviewing the financial data, but they did notify us that they are moving along with what I thought they would be,” said Arbaugh. “Hopefully we get their questions answered. We might get information back to them pretty quickly. Additionally, the fire (department) study has kicked off. They’ve asked for a lot of information. We’re starting to put that together, also, to get back to them. We found a lot of old documents and putting those together and shipping them off now.”
In January, the township approached DuBois about the possibility of consolidation. The study is the first part of the process that could end with the two municipalities combined into a single entity. The goal of the study is to help determine the pros and cons of consolidation.
Three consolidation proposals involving the City of DuBois and Sandy Township have previously failed to pass by a vote in referendum — one in November 1989, one in May 1995 and one in November 2002. All three were voted down by Sandy Township residents.