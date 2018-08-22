DuBOIS — Audrey Pittsley asked the Sandy Township supervisors Monday why they would decide to sell the township’s municipal authority to Aqua Pennsylvania Inc. knowing that would result in the residents they represent pay ing a higher rate for water and sewage.
“You have the power to decide who we go with so why would you want residents to pay more for the same service that we’re already receiving,” Pittsley asked during the municipal authority meeting.
Pittsley was referring to two proposals the township has received for the purchase of its water and sanitary sewer systems. One proposal was received from Aqua Pennsylvania Inc. and another from the City of DuBois.
Aqua’s proposal involves a cash purchase amount of $12 million for the system. Based on 3,000 gallons of usage per month, the average monthly bill would be $60.25 for water, $73.75 for sewage, and $121.75 for customers who receive both a water and sewer bill.
The City of DuBois offered two proposals.
The acquisition proposal includes a $0.00 cash purchase plus $7 million toward paying off the debt. Based on 3,000 gallons of usage per month, the average monthly bill would be $41.71 for water, $59.41 for sewage, and $88.87 for customers who receive both a water and sewer bill.
Supervisors’ Chairman Jim Jeffers said one of the directions to look is long-term.
“Long-term, as it was stated, $40 to $45 million for a new sewage plant (in the city),” Jeffers said. “A purchase would be both water and sewer. There hasn’t been any discussion about the water.”
Jeffers said he’s been a resident of the township since 1973 and he knows there has been discussion about the reservoir needing to be dredged.
“With every rain and snow melt, you have silt going into the reservoir so you lose your volume,” said Jeffers. “So there’s another issue here looking at water not just sewage...”
“A good rate tomorrow might not be a good rate next year when you’re looking at replacing water systems,” Jeffers said. “Open reservoirs are not permitted anymore by the government mainly because they can be polluted too easily.”
Jeffers said he believes DuBois is grandfathered in because it’s an unlimited source.
“But my understanding (is) they are not a permitted system anymore if you want to start a new system,” Jeffers said.
Pittsley asked if Aqua has a long-term solution.
“They’ve got a newer sewage plant in Treasure Lake. I can’t give you a size or anything else,” Jeffers said. “The city has already indicated $40 to $45 million for a new plant. If they didn’t have all the flow from Sandy Township coming in, would they need to spend $40 to $45 million to make it acceptable to the government. That is another avenue that should be looked at. That figure might not be necessary if they don’t have the increased flows.”
Supervisor Dave Sylvis said the township does not want its residents to pay more.
“But as Jim said we need to look at not only today but down the road,” he said. “Our major concentration thus far has been what it’s costing the users, but it’s costing us also in development and it’s costing us in jobs. And it’s costing us in businesses not coming in as our rates just keep going up higher and higher. We need to do something where we can stabilize those rates and stabilize our area so we can start committing more to trying to bring jobs and bring more for our community other than higher rates.”
Supervisor Kevin Salandra said he hears Pittsley’s concerns and that the supervisors all have different viewpoints.
“I think the city would be quite capable of serving our needs in the future at the lower rates,” he said.
