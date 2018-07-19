DuBOIS — The road, water and sewer personnel in Sandy Township have been busy this summer, according to Public Works Director Matt Cook.
The crew installed three concrete catch basins and 140 feet of 12-inch plastic pipe on Wilson Avenue, Cook said at Monday’s supervisors’ meeting.
In addition, the crew removed and installed five new concrete catch basin tops and an 8-inch riser on Maloney Road. They also installed a concrete basin and 60 feet of 15-inch plastic pipe on Wayne Road.
“They have made the asphalt repairs to all the storm drainage work that has been completed,” Cook said.
The crew has also finished the first round of berm mowing and have started the second round. They also used the tar kettle to seal cracks on the Clear Run Road and cut back the stream banks on Pentz Run.
Under the water and sewer department report, Cook said the crew continues working on inflow and infiltration repairs on the sanitary sewer system manholes.
The crew started flushing water lines on June 22.
A fire hydrant repair was made on Jefferson Avenue, he said.
The crew also performed routine maintenance at the Slab Run Sewer Plant and at the Main Street Storage Tank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.