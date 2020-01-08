DuBOIS — Sandy Township welcomed its two newest supervisors Monday.
Bill Beers and Sam Mollica took the oath of office for their six-year terms during the supervisors’ reorganization meeting.
They fill the seats of Dave Sylvis and Andy Shenkle, who they defeated in the November election.
“I just want to thank the community, the citizens who put us in, myself and Sam,” said Beers. “I think we can move mountains, then we can then move ahead the township into the 21st Century.”
“I’m happy to finally become a supervisor, you know, getting elected and waiting all those months, so I’m happy to be here and hopefully we’ll have a good year,” said Mollica.
Kevin Salandra was elected the new supervisors’ chairman and Beers was elected vice chairman. Jim Jeffers previously served as chairman of the board. The fifth supervisor is Mark Sullivan.
“I just want to welcome Sam and Bill, too,” said Salandra. “We’ve seen them sitting in the audience now for about nine months, so it’s going to be nice to work with them.”
Other appointments included Shelly Reasinger as secretary-treasurer, Bob Wilson as Vacancy Board member, Shawn Arbaugh as township manager, Perry Bowser as township engineer and Ferraro, Kruk and Ferraro of Brockway as township solicitor on an interim basis. The supervisors approved, 4-1, directing Arbaugh to write a request for proposals for township solicitor. Jeffers voted no.
The treasurer’s bond was set at $700,000.
Keystone Collections will be paid a commission of 1.7 percent on earned income and local services taxes.
Elected township tax collector Elizabeth “Libby” Roudybush will be paid 2 percent commission on collections.
Township holidays include New Year’s Day, Good Friday, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas. The township office will be closed the day after Thanksgiving with employees using a personal day.
John Horton and Robert Buriak were appointed to the township planning commission through Dec. 31, 2023.
Arbaugh was retained as the Right-to-Know Officer. Jeremy Geer was retained as Sewage Enforcement Officer, along with James Keck as alternate Sewage Enforcement Officer.
Sam Marrara was retained as the Emergency Management Agency (EMA) coordinator and Bob Wilson Jr. was appointed as the assistant EMA coordinator.
Joanne Bish was appointed to her first three-year term on the DuBois Public Library Board of Trustees, while Ashley Asti was appointed to serve her second three-year term as a library board trustee.
The supervisors, who also serve as the township’s Municipal Authority, also reorganized, with Salandra being named chairman and Beers vice chairman.
Authorization was given to township employees to attend various workshops, seminars, etc., with prior approval of the manager or board of supervisors provided sufficient funds are budget for this purpose.
The business mileage rate for 2018 is set by the IRS at 57.5 cents per mile.