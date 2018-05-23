DuBOIS — Sandy Township will seek an appraisal of its municipal authority.
During the township’s municipal authority and regular meetings Monday, the supervisors approved hiring Gary Shambaugh to perform the appraisal of the value of the township’s water and sewer systems and to pay the fees and costs of the appraisals. The cost of the appraisal will be approximately $15,000, Engineer Perry Bowser said after the meeting.
On Feb. 15, the township learned that four entities are interested in purchasing its municipal authority — the City of DuBois, Aqua, Pennsylvania American and Suez.
Packets, including instructions to the interested parties on what subsequent steps to take, were sent to those entities. The interested parties had until March 20 to respond with bid proposals. The township is still reviewing those proposals with its consulting engineers.
CDBG money approved
Manager Dave Monella said the township received notice that its Community Development Block Grant application for $135,287 has been approved.
Planning Commission vacancy
The supervisors appointed Donald Robertson to fill a vacancy on the planning commission.
Lot consolidations
Two minor subdivision/lot consolidations were approved: Cecil Steele Family Trust and Timothy J. Dodson.
Street cleaning
Supervisor Andy Shenkle said he’s been hearing many comments from residents about the street cleaning being done in the township.
“They’re very happy. Our new machines are doing a great job,” said Shenkle.
Supervisor Kevin Salandra echoed Shenkle’s comments on the cleanup of the roads.
“I probably notice a little bit more as a motorcycle rider,” Salandra said. “They’re doing a great job this year in getting stones cleaned up, the anti-skid off the road, as well as I saw they patched my area of the township. They definitely did a very nice job patching.”
Condolences
Monella expressed his condolences to the Tom Allshouse family. Allshouse died Friday.
“Tom was a long-standing member of the township planning commission,” said Monella. “Growing up with Tom’s two boys, I personally knew Mr. Allshouse literally my entire life. And he will be sadly missed.”
“I had Mr. Allshouse as a school teacher,” Supervisor Dave Sylvis said. “I knew him for many years and couldn’t ask for a nicer guy and he sure gave a lot to the township. He will be very well missed.”
“He’s been associated here at the township for a long time, and his services will be missed as a volunteer,” said supervisors’ Chairman Jim Jeffers. “Volunteers are hard to come by.”
