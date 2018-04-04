DuBOIS — Sandy Township Manager Dave Monella said the township is selling its surplus of used vehicles and equipment.
From April 4-11, the township will accept electronic bids via online auction for the sale of the following:
- 2002 International 56001 4x4 dump truck
- 2012 Dodge Charger
- 2010 Dodge Charger
- 2009 Dodge Charger
- 2007 Ford Explorer XLT
- 1983 Eager Beaver Trailer
- 1995 Mig Master
“We have had some interest recently, today, from a small borough or township in Somerset County potentially interested in the International 4x4 dump truck,” Monella said.
Prospective bidders can access the electronic auction at: www.govplanet.com and by selecting state and county sales to view the vehicles, auction terms and conditions, obtain inspection and removal dates and times, and submit bids.
The supervisors reserve the right to reject any or all bids.
