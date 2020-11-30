DuBOIS — Sandy Township has started its remote monitoring project for the wastewater and drinking water systems, according to Manager Shawn Arbaugh.
“Soon we’ll be able to remotely monitor those from a computer or phone,” said Arbaugh at a recent meeting. “Also, if there’s any issues there, we can set different limits and alarms to notify us via text and also we’ll get an email. We also have the audit gatherer system that it calls. One of the things that’s key about this ... is that we will be able to monitor our effluent from the wastewater treatment facility and be able to save some overtime expenses by monitoring that remotely and not have to report there on the weekends. So, we’re excited about this.”
Arbaugh explained the process in more detail to the Courier Express recently.
He said the remote monitoring will allow the township to monitor the conditions of the sewage treatment facility, drinking water storage tank, and drinking water pumping station.
“The system utilizes various probes and sensors to monitor the sewage and drinking water systems to automatically alert staff members of problems,” said Arbaugh. “Additionally, it allows us to monitor trends in the sewer and water systems due to the continuous sampling frequency. This project also allows staff to monitor everything remotely if we have any detrimental COVID-19 impacts.”