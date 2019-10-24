DuBOIS — Zoning and Code Enforcement Officer Jim Keck, at Monday’s Sandy Township Supervisors’ meeting, provided an update on the status of several dangerous buildings.
“We’re still pursuing the dangerous and dilapidated buildings,” said Keck, noting that two of the properties have back taxes.
Keck said he has talked with the Clearfield County Tax Assessment Office to try and get those back taxes resolved.
“One is under agreement to do the demolition,” said Keck. “Unfortunately, it is a trailer and it’s been assessed to someone else. So we’re still trying to get somebody ... to take final action.”
In his zoning report for September, Keck said total construction cost for the month was $749,815, which included one new home at a construction cost of $505,000.
Public Works Director Matt Cook presented his report for September as well.
With regard to the road department, Cook said the crew is finishing the shoulder work on Spider Lake Road this week.
“They’re also completing the asphalt repairs for the numerous storm drain projects that were completed this summer,” said Cook.
In addition, they are working with the water and sewer department to complete the asphalt repairs on the water line and sewer line repairs completed this summer.
The road department also cleaned and grated the ditches on Harold Bundy Road, Yale Road and Sierra Heights Road, said Cook. They will return to the Sabula area to continue that work in the next few weeks.
Concerning the water and sewer department, Cook said the crew is working with the road department to complete the asphalt repairs as needed.
He also said water line flushing was completed last week.
Also, routine maintenance was performed at the Slab Run Sewer Plant and Main Street pumping station.
The crews also finished with the installation of the back-up generator at the Slab Run pumping station. He noted the generator will be put into service this week.
With regard to building and grounds, Cook said the pavilion rentals and grounds maintenance are winding down and they will start to close and winterize things soon.
The supervisors and township Manager Shawn Arbaugh also expressed appreciation to David Roman, an employee who recently retired after many years of services. They will also be sending him a letter thanking him for all of his work.