DuBOIS — Sandy Township still needs clarification regarding the City of DuBois’ Act 537 Sewage Plan.
The township received a letter from the engineering firm of Herbert, Rowland and Grubic Inc., addressing the comments that the township sent to the city, township Engineer Perry Bowser said at Monday’s Municipal Authority meeting.
“Under the 537 Plan, we submitted their part of comments and questions to the city on Feb. 20 and we received their response,” Bowser said. “I have our consulting engineer, Gwin Dobson and Foreman, looking at that and I’ve been reviewing it and I have a call in to the city engineer to try to get some clarification on one of the items that was in their response. We will follow up with the supervisors once we have those questions resolved.”
Bowser said the township also received two letters, one addressed to the manager and one to the Municipal Authority, dated April 10.
“The letter indicated that the city is intending to pass their 537 Plan update at their May 24 meeting and then the city will expect the township and Falls Creek, and the other township involved, to adopt the plans as well,” Bowser said.
The city is proposing construction of a new sewage treatment plant with an estimated project cost of $35,691,000, in addition to repairing and rehabilitating two sections of sewer line at a cost of $4,750,000, according to previously published Courier Express reports.
The city’s present plant, located at 96 Guy Ave., was built in 1960.
Some of the comments from the township concern the design of the new sewage plant, clarification regarding funding and the rate shown in the plan, Bowser said in a previously published Courier Express article.
