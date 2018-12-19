Sandy Township Supervisors’ Chairman Jim Jeffers offered input on a proposed joint wastewater municipal authority with the City of DuBois.
The supervisors voted Monday to take the next step in the possible formation of a joint authority and present a proposal to the city.
“The rates don’t look that bad, but it’s only wastewater,” said Jeffers. “Our working crews do both wastewater and drinking water. I’d don’t see where there would be a reduction in the cost of operation for working crew, secretary, building, ring leaders, etc. So I think of some of what we save on the wastewater, we’d be spending more in drinking water because half the wages and benefits comes out of wastewater and half the cost comes out of drinking water.”
Also, Jeffers noted that the joint authority would be composed of five directors, with the city having three representatives to the township’s two representatives.
“Sandy Township could possibly never be able to sway a third person to oppose that same representative,” said Jeffers. “To me it should be other municipalities involved such as Sykesville or Falls Creek.”
Salandra said Sykesville doesn’t have anything to do with sewage.
“Then it would be Falls Creek or something like that to balance it out. But walking into it, it doesn’t seem to be clear representation of 3/2,” said Jeffers.
“Well Jim, the actual numbers I think come out 5 to 1 based on usage, flows, everything,” said Salandra.
“When you vote, three is going to outnumber two on any vote,” said Jeffers.
“Right but that’s kind of like how California has more electoral votes than Hawaii,” said Salandra.
Solicitor Greg Kruk said the current proposal is just a “starting point” for further discussion, not that the township is committed 100 percent to this.
“I think you need to review this with your special counsel and your auditor,” said Kruk. “And we still have loans out there that are tied into the assets. We’ve been talking with those lenders about conveyances of the assets. We been talking with them about leasing the assets so there’s some steps the township still has to take here. But we in a sense tell the city this is our final proposal. This is it. You still need some homework.
Jeffers noted that the proposal shows the authority would subcontract maintenance work to the city. He said he would rather it be awarded to the lowest bidder.
Jeffers also said that the city rates are lower than the township’s rates in the proposal.
“I think the rates should be equal,” Jeffers said.
“What we looked at is it takes three years to get there,” said Salandra. “It takes three years and have a huge increase but the way the leases work out in the debt service, we have a little more debt service to payoff more quickly than they do, that’s why I thought it was actually fair since its authority and lease payments reflect what the debt service is, but our rates would be a little bit higher because our debt service is higher.”
Salandra said once both municipalities reach the same rate, the rates would remain the same as long as the joint authority existed.
The proposal is a five-year contract, Jeffers said, and asked if the city would be interested in a longer contract since the city plans to construct a new wastewater plant.
“We did a five-year contract because you are hesitant on 3 to 2 so that would be a good way to, if things aren’t working out, we could get out of it sooner rather than later because I don’t think we’re going to get past the 3 to 2. I think it is a very good concession on the part of the city,” said Salandra.
Salandra said there are too many unknowns with the new wastewater treatment plant’s construction to negotiate a fair 10-year fixed rate.
