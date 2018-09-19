DuBOIS — Officials from Sandy Township and the City of DuBois continue to meet to discuss the possibility of forming a joint municipal authority between the two entities, township Supervisor Kevin Salandra said at Monday’s municipal authority meeting.
Salandra said another committee meeting between township and city officials is scheduled for 8 a.m. Thursday. Between the Sept. 10 township municipal meeting and Monday’s meeting, township committee members met with city Redevelopment Director Joe Mitchell, city Engineer Chris Nasuti and city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio to discuss preliminary numbers, along with some other items.
“We talked last time briefly about maybe the way to break down the directors (on the authority) would be ratio of users would be the fairest way, and the ratio left would be 3:1, three city users for every one township user,” Salandra said. “You come up with an odd number board, we thought instead of doing a six to two, which would be that 3:1 ratio, the city said they would probably be in favor of doing a 5:2, that way we had an odd number.”
“We really need the supervisors to agree that using a 5:2 ratio based on percentage of users is something that everybody is in favor of going forward,” said Salandra.
“Is there any discussion on Falls Creek and Sykesville being involved in that,” said Supervisors’ Chairman Jim Jeffers.
“Not at this point. We looked, as I said at the last meeting, we thought we would try to see if we could come to an agreement first and then see if it makes sense for other entities to join in on the process,” said Salandra.
“So you’re saying that what you’re recommending is that the board be made up of five members from the city and two from the township?” asked Supervisor Dave Sylvis.
“We’re recommending that it be done on the ratio, and it would change based on the ratio of users and that ratio does come out to 6:2 now,” said Salandra. “But to keep an odd number board, 5:2, and I think anything else, but if we looked at assets contributed based on what we think the cities numbers going to come out to be it would be very skewed.”
“I would have to think that would be a tremendous stumbling block then,” said Sylvis.
“The goal would be that those are appointees, that all the appointees should be working for the common good of the authority, not for the city or for themselves,” said Salandra.
“I’m sure that, at least I would understand that, in that case, we would hope that is what would happen, but I still have a rough time with five members from the city and two from the township. That’s pretty rough,” said Sylvis.
Salandra asked if there are other ideas from anybody on another fair allocation scheme that could be used.
“I would hate to be the only one that has any input on this, but in my opinion it depends really on, we’re talking about the city’s assets and our assets, is the city turning them all over to the authority? Are we turning all of ours over to the authority? If that is what we’re doing than I can see where they are coming from with the 5:2,” said Sylvis. “If we are retaining our assets and leasing them to the authority, or however that comes out, then I’m not in favor of an odd number from each municipality that great a difference. That’s why I asked originally about Sykesville and Falls Creek because those would throw an odd entity into the authority to help change that system.”
Salandra asked Nasuti, who was in the audience, if he had any idea how that allocation would work.
“If one of those communities came in, they would give one each, just with the flows contributed. Their customers are quite a bit less than equal to that,” said Nasuti.
“Well I would look at it on that, if the authority did not own all of the amenities from whoever is involved, then really they are not an authority for the 3:2 board,” said Jeffers. “The city would still have the hammer 5:2 membership vote. And still owning the amenities that reason for an authority is to take care of the repairs that need to be done, set the rates, and everything else, but if they don’t own it they won’t be able to force the people or entities that owns the systems. So really, its not an authority then.”
“Well we’re looking at transferring assets, that’s what our approach is,” said Salandra.
“I think it’s something that needs to be investigated a little bit more,” said Jeffers.
Salandra said he will have more information for the supervisors by the next regular meeting on Oct. 1.
