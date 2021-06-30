DuBOIS — Despite one door closing on the prospects of the City of DuBois and Sandy Township consolidating into one municipality, another one has opened.
As a result, voters could decide the question for themselves in November.
Township Supervisor Sam Mollica and township resident Barry Abbott told the DuBois City Council Monday that they are undertaking an effort to get enough signatures from qualified voters in each municipality to put the question on the ballot.
Earlier this year, the city and township decided to collaborate on a study by the Pennsylvania Economy League on the pros and cons, benefits and drawbacks of combining the two municipalities.
Earlier this month, the supervisors reversed course and pulled the plug on any further support from the township. Jim Jeffers, Mark Sullivan, Kevin Salandra and Bill Beers voted against continuing while Mollica voted to move forward.
A poll of a sample of registered voters that showed 49 percent of township residents in favor of consolidation did not, in the opinion of the four supervisors who voted against continuing, constitute sufficient support.
Sentiments that the supervisors “took the vote away” from the voters led to a new movement to let the voters decide. Abbott, who was elected in the May primary to soon serve on the board of supervisors, said he feels the supervisors infringed on his right to vote.
Now, with the Pennsylvania Economy League's help, the language for the petitions will be drafted. They will include the form of government for a new municipality if the referendum is approved, the number of elected officials and other issues.
In order to appear on the November ballot, supporters must secure and submit 219 valid signatures from the township and approximately 160 from the city to the county Election Office by Aug. 3.
Mayor Ed Walsh and council members were unanimous in congratulating the group for taking the next step.
Since 1989, the question of consolidation has been approved three times by city residents and rejected three times by township voters. In order for consolidation to take place, voters in each municipality must vote separately and affirmatively to move forward.
CDBG reprogramming
The city will redirect Community Development Block Grant money from 2018 and 2020.
Redevelopment Authority Director Joe Mitchell said money that had been set aside from the city’s annual allocation for Stern Baseball field improvements and the purchase of a 1,500-gallon pumper fire truck will be combined in support of a new park and recreational facility - the Liberty Boulevard Recreational Area on East DuBois Avenue. The total estimated cost of the project is estimated to be $766,500.
A new funding source will be pursued for the pumper truck.
A public hearing was held prior to Monday’s council meeting on the reprogramming. At the regular meeting, the council voted unanimously to submit a resolution to the state for the modifications.
Water flow down
City Engineer Chris Nasuti said water at the reservoir dipped below the spillway on June 12, compared to July 3 last year. That point, he said, underscores the growing need for rain.
Street paving
Council members were given a proposal for which streets will be paved this year. The focus will be in the First, Second and Fifth wards.
In preparing the annual list, the city staff along with police officers and Street Department staff assess and grade streets to determine which are most in need versus the amount of money available for the work.
More information will be released once the list is finalized.
Haulers and hydrants
City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio said the city’s fire hydrants will no longer be available to haulers. Instead, all requests will be channeled to and through the city garage.
Turnback turndown
At Thursday’s work session, the council concurred with Nasuti’s request to reject the bids received for the Maple Avenue Turnback because PennDOT did not approve the scope of work. The project will be rebid.