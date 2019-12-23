DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors at last week’s meeting adopted a fee schedule resolution.
“This is a resolution that I do want to do annually that sets fees for the upcoming year even if there are no changes just so we have an updated resolution on the books,” said township Manager Shawn Arbaugh.
Arbaugh said the resolution incorporates some of the previous resolutions the township has adopted including sewer tap-in rates, septic and sanitary sewer rates. It also provides updates for things that haven’t been updated since 1996.
One of the major changes includes zoning permit fees.
“One of the reasons that we wanted to update this ... first of all, it was really low, but we want to be able to essentially, I’ll say pay for Jim (Keck’s) services as far as the zoning officer goes,” said Arbaugh. “One of the things that we believe, before you go out to a site where a new home is built a or shed is being located to see the location, to ensure it meets the setback requirements. There’ve been issues in the past and not necessarily the same township.”
It was recommended that the fees are reduced by half for Treasure Lake residents, said Arbaugh. One of the reasons for this is because their officials do these types of inspections. The township would want to have some type of memorandum of understanding that they will continue to do that in a short agreement.
Supervisor Mark Sullivan asked who would be responsible if Treasure Lake makes a bad call. Arbaugh said that would be in the MOA that they would be responsible for that.
“Ultimately, we (township) would be the responsible party,” said Arbaugh. “For example, if you build a shed in Treasure Lake, and they approved it where it wasn’t supposed to be located and it would come to us, then we would be responsible for doing enforcement compliance on that to get that into compliance. One of our kind of thought process was that we would take about 10 percent audit each year to go out and make sure that the ones that they have approved were and the correct location.”
The fee schedule also addresses Planned Residential Development consolidation costs and storm water management fees.
“Currently, we have a set fee and it doesn’t work for every project,” said Arbaugh. “This will give us some flexibility to charge people that come in with applications. Those review and inspection fees orders requires us to have inspections of these, especially these underground detention tanks and things along those lines to make sure they’re constructed correctly. So this allows to pay for an expert to come in and conduct those inspections.”
2020 meeting calendar The supervisors approved advertising the board’s meeting calendar for 2020. Meetings will still be held on the first and third Mondays of each month, with the reorganization meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Jan. 6. There will not be meetings on May 4 or Sept. 7.
“Additionally, we wanted to see if the board would entertain a meeting at Treasure Lake at the Lakeview Lodge ... kind of a joint meeting with the POA or back-to-back meetings maybe once or twice during the year,” said Arbaugh.
Supervisors’ Chairman Jim Jeffers said he thought that was a good idea regarding meeting with the Treasure Lake Property Owners Association.