Sandy Township Supervisors Monday approved an amendment to the park ordinance for the township park to allow alcoholic beverages by permit.
“Essentially, it would just be an amendment to the park ordinance to allow alcohol with board approval through the permitting process,” said township Manager Shawn Arbaugh.
The draft amendment was published in the Feb. 22 edition of the Courier Express, Arbaugh told supervisors.
The supervisors decided to amend the ordinance since the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce is planning to hold a Spirits & Streets Eats Food Truck Festival from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Sandy Township Recreation Park, 100 Oklahoma Cemetery Road, DuBois.
Minor Subdivision OK’d
The supervisors also approved a minor subdivision/lot consolidation request from Brian E. and Shannon E. Shaffer for subdividing a 4.908 parcel into two parcels.
Lot No. 1 contains 0.75 acres and Lot No. 2 contains 4.15 acres, which will be consolidated with the Shaffer’s existing property containing a two-story dwelling, accessory structure and 19.83 acres, according to Zoning Officer Jim Keck. The newly consolidated parcel will contain 23.9 acres.
Sewage planning for both parcels will be through a public sewer system that is available, Keck said.
The minor subdivision/lot consolidation is located off Sykes Street Extension in Sandy Township. The township Planning Commission recommended approval of the minor subdivision/lot consolidation at their February meeting.
The sewage planning will have to go through the Sykesville Borough and that will then be brought back to the board of supervisors for approval, said Keck.
Sewage Enforcement Officer
The supervisors appointed Jeremy Geer as the new Sewage Enforcement Officer and Keck as the alternate.
At their December 2018 meeting, the supervisors learned that their former SEO’s certification was revoked by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
Keck’s salary will be increased by $2,000 as a result of the appointment.
“He (Keck) would administer the program with Jeremy doing the majority of the field work,” said Arbaugh.
