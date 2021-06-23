DuBOIS — Resident Barry Abbott questioned the Sandy Township Supervisors, at their meeting Monday, about where they stand on consolidation with the City of DuBois.
At their meeting on June 7, the supervisors, citing the results of a recent survey conducted to evaluate public interest in a proposed consolidation with the city, voted to stop the process which could have led to joining the two municipalities together.
The motion to end consolidation efforts was made by Supervisor Jim Jeffers and was seconded by Mark Sullivan. They, along with Supervisor Chairman Kevin Salandra and Bill Beers, voted in favor of halting the process, while Sam Mollica opposed.
“Four of you voted no, but are you really for or against it?” Abbott asked. “There are a whole bunch of people out here, me included, that’s for it, and feel that you guys aren’t letting us have our constitutional rights to vote on our form of government. Maybe we just need to step back, take a deep breath, maybe recant that motion.”
With regard to the telephone survey, Abbott noted there’s a margin of error.
“If it’s on the conservative side, at 9 percent, that’s 56 percent,” said Abbott, who was elected to eventually serve on the board of supervisors in the May primary election.
Supervisors’ Chairman Kevin Salandra said the survey showed 49 percent of the township residents would vote yes to consolidate if asked today, 33 percent would vote no and 18 percent were undecided.
“The study was supposed to start out with approximately 450 people from both municipalities,” said Salandra. “They dropped that into the low 400s for reasons unbeknownst to us. Then the first question they asked, are you familiar with consolidation? You said ‘no,’ they terminated the survey. Lots of people who aren’t familiar with the issues still vote. And they felt those people were important enough to contact during the survey when they did their samples. Then they went on to say, that was about 80 people from both municipalities to say, stop the survey because they weren’t familiar. Then they went on to say, the more likely you were to vote, the more likely you were to vote yes.
“So obviously I think the inverse of that, the less likely you are to vote the more likely you would be to vote no,” said Salandra. “So of those people, that 80 something, they said most of those people were likely voters. So was that yes votes or no votes that got thrown out? We don’t know the answer to that. We can infer based on their other statements.”
“That still takes you to 53 percent,” said Abbott.
“But the other issue that we have, I think several of us did, is that Republicans were 13 percent more likely to vote no, and we’re in a heavily Republican area,” said Salandra.
The survey results did not show the 60 percent in favor of consolidation that a lot of the supervisors talked about prior to it being conducted, said Salandra.
“That’s why I personally voted to not proceed,” said Salandra. “Do I think consolidation is a great idea? Yes. Do I think we have the public behind it? No, I don’t get that feeling. I don’t get that feeling at all.”
“For argument’s sake, as a resident of Sandy Township, I feel I should be allowed to vote on the form of government either up it or down it,” said Abbott. “It doesn’t matter in this room, whether you’re for it, which I am, or you’re against it, which somebody might be. I took your vote as a dagger right to my heart to take away my constitutional vote for our form of government.”
“I only looked at the facts,” said Supervisor Bill Beers. “I don’t have an agenda. I was born and raised here, I’m going to die here. I was looking at what we had in front of us — 318 (registered voters surveyed). And I see the City of DuBois had 65 percent for it. We’re sitting here and Sandy Township is only at 49 percent. That, to me, was just terrible. What also concerned me were the 82 people cut from the get-go. Why doesn’t their opinion count too? We could have had a better understanding.”
Beers, who was the one who initially brought up the proposed consolidation, said he would love to see it happen, but he had to work with the facts that were in front of him.
“That’s what I was elected to do for the people of Sandy Township,” said Beers.
“I made the motion to shut it (consolidation process) down,” said Jeffers. “When we first made this commitment to go into a joint study, I made the statement, (he was in favor of consolidation) if I saw something that was beneficial to Sandy Township. That’s the people who voted for me. That’s who I am represent.”
With regard to the consolidation study conducted by the Pennsylvania Economy League earlier this year, Jeffers said he didn’t see anything favorable in it for township residents.
“The city had a lot to gain from it,” said Jeffers. “What I saw out of that report was the main derogatory thing for Sandy Township was we had a cap on our property tax. We had 1 mill we could raise without going to the courts and getting special consideration from the court.”