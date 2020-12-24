DuBOIS — Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh, at this week’s meeting, provided an update on the consolidation study for the township and the City of DuBois.
Last week, Arbaugh said he and city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio met with their consultants to discuss the study.
“We’re on the same page of clarifying some of the issues...,” said Arbaugh.
Arbaugh said he expected to receive a revised study draft on Wednesday.
“Once that comes in, we will share that with the board, and subsequently DuBois will share with their council members,” said Arbaugh.
Additionally, Arbaugh said a meeting was to be held this week with a consultant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development regarding the fire department consolidation study.
“We’ll be talking with him to try to navigate the COVID issues,” said Arbaugh. “He (consultant) wanted to come up here and do a pretty extensive research, and interviews, and talk to folks, but unfortunately, we’re just not going to be able to do that. DCED has travel on hold until June of 2021. We are looking for something a little bit quicker than that.”
Arbaugh said they are currently looking for alternate ways which will allow the DCED to complete the work on the study.
PPE
Arbaugh also said that the township has received approximately 75 percent of the fire department’s COVID-19 related personal protection equipment (PPE).
“So it’s starting to trickle in now,” said Arbaugh. “There’s a couple items that are just really on backlog. They’re going to come in in small quantities over the next several weeks. But you should have all that together here by the end of January.”
Veterans Memorial
The supervisors also voted to make a $1,000 contribution to the Veterans Memorial which is being planned near the Lakeview Lodge in Treasure Lake.