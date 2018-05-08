DuBOIS — The Sandy Townships Supervisors held a moment of silence Monday in honor of past fire department Chief John “Jack” Brown Sr., who passed away May 2.
Brown, 83, was the fire department chief from 1995-96, said Supervisors’ Chairman Jim Jeffers prior to the township meeting.
After moving to DuBois in 1966, Brown joined several departments, including Sabula, Oklahoma, and 4th Ward, according to his obituary published in Courier Express. He was also instrumental in starting the Treasure Lake Fire Company.
Supervisor Dave Sylvis extended his sympathies to the Brown family.
“I know Jack was very instrumental in the Treasure Lake Fire Department. He belonged to the Sandy Township Fire Department for a lot of years. My sympathy to the family,” Sylvis said.
Supervisor Mark Sullivan also expressed sympathy to the Brown family.
“I knew Jack for almost the whole period of time I’ve been here,” said Jeffers. “He was very active in our fire departments in both Sabula and Treasure Lake. My sympathies go out to the family.”
Park Program Agreement
The supervisors approved an agreement with the DuBois YMCA for the 2018 Park program.
The program will begin June 5 and end Aug. 3. It is for four hours per week, two days a week for arts and crafts, said Secretary Barb Miller.
The total projected cost to the township is $6,299 for operating, supplies and an insurance rider.
“I don’t think they charged us that much last year but that is what they think it will cost,” Miller said.
The supervisors tabled acting on a planning commission vacancy and approved a minor subdivision request from John R. and Rene L. Wells.
