DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors, in a 3-2 vote, approved the community’s final 2020 budget with a property tax increase of 2.25 mills at this week’s regular meeting.
Supervisors Jim Jeffers, chairman, Kevin Salandra and Mark Sullivan voted in favor of the proposal, while Dave Sylvis and Andy Shenkle voted no.
The overall tax increase proposed is 2.25 mills with a 0.5 mill general tax increase, a 0.75 mill increase for the Highway Equipment Fund, and a 1.0 mill increase for the new building fund, Arbaugh said.
The increased tax rate will cost township residents with a home at the average fair market value of $129,500 (average median assessed valuation of $15,793) an additional $35.54 per year or $2.96 per month, Arbaugh said.
Prior to the vote, township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said there are six revisions made to the final general fund budget that differ from the preliminary budget which was approved on Nov. 4.
Those changes did not require any additional advertising, he said. The second class township code requires advertisements of revisions when the revenue or expenditures are increased more than 10 percent in the aggregate or 25 percent in any major category.
According to Arbaugh, the six revisions are as follows:
- The property tax revenue was reduced by $40,000 due to a tax appeal case that currently reduces that valuation of the property.
- The advertising printing expenditure was increased by $7,000. This was made to distribute two newsletters to all residents in 2020.
- The DuBois Regional Airport expenditure was increased by $500 due to requests from airport officials.
- The recreation employee expenditure was increased by $1,000 based on projections from 2019.
- The insurance bonding expenditure was decreased by $30,000 due to competitive pricing in the insurance market.
- The workers’ compensation expenditure was decreased by $20,000 as a result of competitive pricing in the insurance market.
During the municipal authority meeting, the supervisors approved the final budget in a 5-0 vote. There were no changes made from the preliminary budget to the final budget for the municipal authority budget.
During both the regular and municipal meetings, the supervisors also approved a sewage rate resolution in a 5-0 vote.
“This is a resolution to reduce the sewer rates to present new sewer rates based upon the final budget being adopted,” said Arbaugh. “The new proposed rates for residential and commercial customers are a flat $18.50 per 1,000 gallons of usage. This reduces the average monthly bill for the average customer using 3,000 gallons by the rate of $73.75 currently to about $67.75 for savings of $72 annually.”
“The new proposed rate for industrial customers is $18.50 per 1,000 gallons for zero to one million gallons of usage, $10.50 per 1,000 gallons for 1 million to 3.5 million gallons of usage, and $6.50 per 1,000 gallons for usage over 3.5 million gallons,” said Arbaugh. “Based upon historic usage information from our largest industrial customer, this rate structure provides an effective rate of $12.17 per 1,000 gallons based upon the usage of 3.877 billion gallons per month.”
The fiscal year 2019 rate structure provided an effective rate of $14.86 per 1,000 gallons, said Arbaugh.
This rate resolution would reduce the monthly rate for largest industrial user from a $57,612 per month to $47,183 per month, he said.