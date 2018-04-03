DuBOIS — After months of discussions and planning, the Sandy Township Supervisors approved a conditional use request for the first Elder Cottage in the state to be placed in the township at their meeting Monday.
At the request of the applicants, Donald Robertson and Mature Resources Foundation, a public hearing was held prior to the supervisors’ regular meeting. The applicants requested a conditional use approval for an Elder Cottage on the property of Donald and Kimberly Robertson, located at 205 Yale Road.
Last month, a zoning amendment to an ordinance which will allow Elder Cottages in Sandy Township was approved by the supervisors. The ordinance permits Elder Cottages in a residential agricultural (R-A) Zoned District as a two-year renewable conditional use.
The Robertsons seek to place the Elder Cottage on their property to serve as a residence for Kimberly Robertson’s father, 79-year-old Gary Peterson, Donald Robertson said at the hearing.
The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc., along with its subsidiary Mature Resources Foundation, has applied and received two grants – one from the Clearfield Affordable Trust Act and another from the Pennsylvania Fair Housing Act, CCAAA Director of Business Development Julie Fenton told the supervisors at a previous meeting. The total amount of both grants is $65,000 which is to be used to build an Elder Cottage.
Mature Resources Foundation will own the cottage and rent will be charged to Peterson, 30 percent of his income, to make it affordable to him, CCAAA Director of Business Development Julie Fenton said.
The grant requires that the Elder Cottage be purchased or built and placed by the end of June 2018. The amount of the grant money will pay for one cottage.
Fenton thanked the supervisors, township solicitor and township staff, for all of the work they did to “step outside of our comfort zone and in your comfort zone to bring this hopefully to fruition and we are very pleased to have you as a partner as the township. Again, this will be the first one in the state of Pennsylvania in this township. We’re thrilled to be a partner with you.”
“Thank you for your help too,” said Supervisors’ Chairman Jim Jeffers. “It’s been a learning experience for all of us. We hope we’ve done it right or close to it.”
There were no public comments made in opposition to the request at the hearing.
The request was approved in a 5-0 vote.
