DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors approved an amendment to the Treasure Lake Planned Residential Development which will permit the construction of an 80-foot tower to provide broadband internet service to the campground and surrounding residents.
The proposed site of the tower is along Moxey Lane within Cayman Landing Campground in the Treasure Lake PRD development in the township, said township Manager Shawn Arbaugh. A 6-foot security fence will be constructed around the structure.
In a 4-0 vote, the supervisors approved the amendment following a public hearing, which was published twice in the Courier Express. Those voting in favor were Bill Beers, Mark Sullivan, Jim Jeffers and Sam Mollica. Chairman Kevin Salandra was absent from the meeting.
No public comments were made during the hearing.
A signed contract with AccessParks was included in information provided to the supervisors to show that they do approve of the construction project.
AccessParks CEO Tim Rout said there’s no lighting planned for the top of the tower. He said the FCC and Federal Aviation Agency only require lighting for towers of about 250 feet.
“Ours is designed specifically to serve broadband to the campground and because of line of sight issues with the trees around that campground, it requires an 80-foot trap tower in that exact spot or in that area,” said Rout. “But there wouldn’t be any interference with any other cell towers if that’s the concern.”
Municipal Authority
During the municipal authority meeting, the supervisors approved advertising to bid for a used sewer vactor, with the intent to award the bid at the Sept. 21 board meeting.
“We have the attached specifications that mimic the vactor truck that we reviewed and believe is the best fit for the township,” said Arbaugh. “So, this is what we’ve been working on for about a year now. It’s finally ready, the (DuBois) city’s truck is ready to be delivered and they’re ready to sell the city’s truck. So this is the formal process to seek a used piece of equipment.”
Arbaugh said the township will require a one-year warranty on the truck.
“It won’t be on the chassis, but it will be on everything else — the vactor itself, the pumps, everything else,” said Arbaugh.