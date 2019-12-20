DuBOIS — A revised employee manual was approved by the Sandy Township Supervisors at this week’s meeting.
Prior to approval, township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said the manual was reviewed by all staff members, including bargaining units, and a majority of the changes were minimal for them. The manual, although some parts defer to the bargaining agreements, would become effective for all employees on Jan. 1, 2020.
Supervisor Kevin Salandra said although Arbaugh did a great job with the manual, he has two concerns.
“One of the changes that was made addresses if there is a workplace accident, and typically a lot of workers’ comp policies if there’s an accident, the employee needs to be drug tested and that’s what was in the original agreement,” said Salandra. “And after speaking with the employees, they got it modified to say it needed to be a reportable accident.”
“For example, if someone backed into the garage door or had a minor fender bender in a parking lot, that would not be a reportable accident,” said Salandra. “Therefore, there’d be no drug testing done. And I strongly believe that should be switched back to the way that it was because if there is an accident, we should be doing drug testing to make sure that there was no drugs involved.”
Salandra’s second concern was with the time off that’s granted in the manual. He said the manual states that a first-year employee will be entitled to 35 paid days off in their first year between vacation, personal time, sick time and holiday pay.
“And considering there is usually about 22 work days in a month, giving a first-year employee 35 days off I think is excessive,” said Salandra. “I don’t believe we should. I don’t know how you get anything done on time off and it grows from there, so those are the two concerns.”
Salandra said he believed the rest of the manual was well written and addresses all of the concerns and properly addresses everything that the township needs to have.
“If that’s in their contract now, we couldn’t take that out,” said Supervisor Dave Sylvis.
“There are people that are non-bargaining and I’m not suggesting that we reduce anything for the current employees,” said Salandra. “I’m suggesting we grandfather the current employees and have a new structure for additional employees.”
Supervisor Andy Shenkle asked if that’s always been in the manual.
“The policy set forth for vacation and sick leave are the same policies that have been in place,” said Arbaugh.
“And its not been an issue in the past?” said Shenkle.
“It’s been in place. I’m not sure how long, but definitely when I started,” said Arbaugh.
“If nothing’s broke, don’t fix it,” said Shenkle.
“I am in favor with going and switching that back to drug and alcohol tests, tests for any accident,” said Supervisor Mark Sullivan.
“That I can agree with, but the other one, if it’s in the contract, there’s nothing we’re going to do,” said Sylvis.
“All of our employees aren’t under the contract, Dave,” said Salandra.
“All you’re going to do is cause dissent from the other employees,” said Sylvis.
“So we can’t get anything done,” said Salandra.
Shenkle asked what’s not getting done.
“There’s lots of projects in the township that haven’t been done,” said Salandra.
“Not getting done because everybody’s off?” said Shenkle.
“Definitely. Yeah, if people don’t have time to do it,” said Salandra. “You give somebody a month and a half off a year, it’s tough to get projects done.”
“That’s why I just said has it been an issue and was just told no,” said Shenkle.
Regarding the drug testing, supervisors’ Chairman Jim Jeffers said he would like to see it go back to all accidents, with an exception. He said minor accidents should be left up to the discretion of the manager to request that testing.
“If someone backed into the garage door, a minor accident, and in his appearance, through the manager, the supervisor of the unit feels that their impaired in some way, then each would have the power to request the testing,” said Jeffers. “But for any and all accidents, I think it’s maybe a little abusive of our expenditures.”
“We can have language in there that says mandatory for all reportable accidents and all accidents in general unless exemption is given by the department head and township manager,” said Arbaugh.
The supervisors, in a 4-1 vote, adopted the employee manual as presented with the one change discussed concerning drug testing. Salandra voted no.