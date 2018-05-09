DuBOIS — A public hearing was held Monday by the Sandy Township Supervisors regarding an amendment to the Treasure Lake Planned Residential Development.
The requested amendment would subdivide a 0.23 acre parcel from the TLPOA’s Trade Winds Parklet containing 11.76 acres, said Zoning Officer Jim Keck.
He said the Trade Winds Parklet is located along Bay Road in the Treasure Lake PRD in the township.
“The newly created parcel will be for a lease for a commercial use by Horvath for a 300-foot communication tower,” Keck said. “It follows the 12 foot by 30 foot equipment platform in a 50-foot right of way.”
The public hearing was advertised two consecutive weeks in the Courier Express, Keck said. The ordinance has been advertised as well.
No public comments were made during the hearing.
The supervisors previously approved modifying the PRD at Treasure Lake in order to have a cell tower in the parklet.
During the regular meeting, the supervisors approved the minor subdivision.
Sewer Tap for Johnson Motors
During the municipal authority meeting, supervisors’ Chairman Jim Jeffers announced that the township received correspondence from Sykesville Borough about a sewer tap request for Johnson Motors in DuBois.
Johnson Motors plans to construct a sales office at their Lower 40 lot, said Engineer Perry Bowser.
“We have an agreement with Sykesville Borough for the consumer service in that area, that requires us to request taps on that line from Sykesville,” Bowser said. “This is a letter requesting that approval to make a tap for this new building. And once Sykesville’s approval is received, I’ll have an exemption form I shall present to the supervisors.”
