DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors recently approved a tax assessment settlement agreement regarding several commercial properties listed in a tax appeal filing by the DuBois Mall.
In 2019, 11 parcels at the DuBois Mall appealed their tax assessment, according to township Manager Shawn Arbaugh.
The tax assessment at that time for these 11 parcels was $3,755,412 based on a Fair Market Value of $15,021,648, said Arbaugh. The Clearfield County Board of Assessment Appeals reduced their tax assessment to $1,079,268 based on a Fair Market Value of $8,850,000.
The township, along with the DuBois Area School District and Clearfield County, had an appraisal of the property completed and negotiated a new settlement with them of assessed value $1,585,366 based upon a Fair Market Value of $13,000,000. The agreement still has to be approved by the school district and county before it is finalized, said Arbaugh.
“This represents a loss of revenue for the township of approximately $39,600 per year,” said Arbaugh.