DuBOIS — Sandy Township has recently updated its transient permit fees.
At the end of 2020, Planner/Zoning Administrator Jenna Gorney said she had several conversations with various transient retailers throughout the township.
"And I knew I wanted to look into amending the application process," said Gorney. "As it stands, we require a monthly application and fee of $100. And I was hoping to do something more on an annual basis."
After doing some additional research, Gorney said it was discovered that the township's fee is inconsistent with what the second class township code requires regarding the permitting of these operations. The code caps those fees that can be collected from transient merchants to $300 annually.
"The way our current fee schedule is, we could potentially exceed that cap," said Gorney. "As for now, we require $100 monthly, so that could easily be exceeding what the cap could be. So this resolution is requesting a fee amendment for transient retailers to $100 annually, as opposed to a hundred dollars monthly."
The supervisors unanimously approved the resolution.
On another zoning matter, the supervisors approved a Municipal Assistance Program grant resolution presented by Gorney.
Each year, the township is required to submit an annual report to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA), which documents all the land development within the township's flood plain ordinance, said Gorney.
"A supplement to that annual reports is the option to submit an application, which is requesting partial reimbursement of those fees associated with administering that flood plain ordinance," said Gorney. "The Department of Community and Economic Development administers this program, and they offer a 50 percent match to municipalities for all the costs incurred in the preparation, enactment, administration, as well as the enforcement of the flood plain ordinance."
This resolution will ultimately authorize the submission of that application to DCED for activities conducted in the 2020 calendar year, said Gorney, as well as act as a commitment of match for those funds.
"In the 2020 calendar year, the township spent a small amount, $322 in total, on related activities and is requesting a $161 match," said Gorney, noting that the township portion of that match has already been paid via staff salaries.
"And while ultimately this year, we're not applying for a significant amount, it was important to walk through that application process so we understood what was going to be required next year as we anticipate some development in the flood plains over the coming year," said Gorney.