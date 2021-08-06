DuBOIS — The proposed City of DuBois-Sandy Township consolidation petition was once again discussed at this week’s township supervisors’ meeting.
In late July, township Supervisor Sam Mollica, along with township resident Barry Abbott, spearheaded a movement to get enough signatures from registered voters in each municipality to let the voters decide in the upcoming Nov. 2 election whether the two municipalities should consolidate.
With only a few volunteers and less than four days, they were able to garner almost 500 signatures for Sandy Township and close to 300 for the City of DuBois — well over the threshold needed for the consolidation question to be placed on the ballot.
In order to appear on the November ballot, 219 valid signatures from the township and approximately 160 from the city needed to be secured. Mollica hand-delivered the petition to the Clearfield County Election Office prior to the deadline of Aug. 3.
According to the Election Office, the citizens’ petition has been passed on to the county solicitor, who is reviewing it, and then it will go to the Board of Elections.
According to the petition, if approved by the election office, the question to be printed on the official ballot for the township and city for the municipal election on Nov. 2 is as follows:
“Shall the Township of Sandy and the City of DuBois consolidate to form a new Third Class City to be called the City of DuBois and governed by the Council-Manager form of government as provided in the Home Rule Charter and Optional Plans Law and including a seven-member Council, elected at large (one of whom shall be Mayor), an elected Treasurer, an elected Controller, and an appointed Manager?”
Earlier this year, the city and township decided to collaborate on a study by the Pennsylvania Economy League (PEL) on the pros and cons, benefits and drawbacks of combining the two municipalities.
In early June, the supervisors reversed course and decided to stop any further support from the township. Jim Jeffers, Mark Sullivan, Kevin Salandra and Bill Beers voted against continuing while Mollica voted to move forward.
A poll of a sample of registered voters showed that only 33 percent of township residents were not in favor of consolidation, but in the opinion of the four supervisors who voted against continuing, that did not constitute sufficient support in favor of consolidation.
Sentiments that the supervisors “took the vote away” from the voters led to a new movement to let the voters decide. Abbott, who was elected in the May primary to soon serve on the board of supervisors, said he feels the supervisors infringed on his right to vote.
At this week’s meeting, township resident Pam August asked the supervisors if they would consider doing some type of planning in case voters decide on consolidation in the election.
“Obviously, if it fails, that’s number four. You only get three strikes at bat, but in this case we’re getting another chance,” said August. She was referring to the fact that since 1989, the question of consolidation has been approved three times by city residents and rejected three times by township voters. In order for consolidation to take place, voters in each municipality must vote separately and affirmatively to move forward.
“The timeframe that we’re in, the petition that was circulated and signed has already been turned in,” said Salandra, who is the supervisors’ chairman. “So that’s moving forward and that’s the citizens’ petition. That’s where we’re at. There’s really nothing else we can do as a board because that’s what’s moving forward now.”
“But what if it passes, hypothetically?” said August.
“Then we move forward,” said Salandra.
“Okay. Do we have anything in place? The last meeting someone had mentioned if you guys would work on ... the home rule charter,” said August.
“It can’t be the home rule charter under how this petition is laid out,” said Beers.
“That (home rule charter) would be a second step which would require another vote,” said Salandra, noting that would be several years down the road.
Clarifying Salandra’s and Beers’ comments further, township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said, “If the citizens’ petition would have been for a home rule charter committee and a home rule charter process, they would have had to have that question and also at least seven folks on the ballot that also had individual petitions signed by at least 2 percent or about 85 (registered voters) for Sandy and about 60-some (registered voters) for DuBois.”
“So it would have added into the process,” said Arbaugh. “If that would have passed, then both municipalities would have been required to essentially foot the bill for the home rule charter process. But what comes in, it would have passed first, then there was interest for the home rule charter.”
Salandra said the supervisors didn’t know this until after the citizens’ committee was formed.
“Shawn brought that information forward and called the supervisors,” said Salandra. “All supervisors knew about it after the citizens’ petition. I recommended that one night in the meeting to Mr. Abbott and Mr. Martin.”
Salandra said it is too late to change the process now that the petition has been submitted to the county.
“But isn’t it true that had you proceeded to fund or co-fund the formation or the study to have a committee for the framework for home rule charter that you would have been able to have your input on the size and the composition of that committee, whereas it wouldn’t have gone to election?” asked township resident Jason Gray.
Salandra said Gray was correct.
“And wasn’t there a big advantage to that?” said Gray.
“There’s some advantage. The PEL thought that was an advantage,” said Salandra. “There’s some advantages of doing it through the citizens. I could make an argument for both sides on which way was the best way to do it.”
“I would think you’d want to have control,” said Gray.
Lastly at the meeting, Salandra said that he doesn’t want to continue this same discussion at every meeting.
“It seems like that’s what we’re doing, the same thing over and over again three weeks in a row. I feel like I’m in Groundhog’s Day,” said Salandra.