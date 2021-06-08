DuBOIS — Citing the results of a recent survey conducted to evaluate public interest in a proposed consolidation with the City of DuBois, the Sandy Township Supervisors, at their Monday meeting, decided to stop the process that could possibly lead to joining together the two municipalities.
The motion to end consolidation efforts was made by Supervisor Jim Jeffers and was seconded by Mark Sullivan. They, along with Supervisor Chairman Kevin Salandra and Bill Beers, voted in favor of halting the process, while Sam Mollica opposed.
The results of the survey showed that 65 percent of city residents and 49 percent of township residents would vote in favor of consolidation. According to the survey, 33 percent of township residents would vote against consolidation with the remaining percent undecided.
During a discussion between the supervisors prior to the vote, Jeffers said the supervisors weighed pretty heavy on the survey.
"We (supervisors) said if it was for consolidation, we would pursue it further," said Jeffers. "If it wasn't, then we'd put the brakes on it."
Mollica questioned Jeffers as to why he doesn't think consolidation looks favorable.
"It's not over 50 percent, Sam," said Jeffers. "I look at 50 percent as a good breaking point."
"I look at 49 (percent in favor) to 33 (percent against) and you take out the undecided votes, and it's overwhelmingly ... now if it was the other way around...," said Mollica.
"You don't know which way, that's why they're undecided," said Jeffers. "We have to go with the raw numbers now."
Mollica noted that it is a survey, not a vote.
"That's why you have a vote on it ... let the voters decide one way or the other," said Mollica. "At least give the voters a chance, not just base it on the survey, like you said, it might not be that accurate."
Mollica was the only supervisor who voted against doing the survey when it was approved on April 7. He said it just seems like an added step that is not needed.
"This is something we discussed before that we said we'd weigh pretty heavy on it," said Jeffers, adding that he isn't willing to continue to waste taxpayers' money at this point.
"Personally, I think consolidation is the best thing for the community, but I can't say that I see that it's overwhelming that the public's behind it," said Salandra. "The reason we decided to do the survey is because it's going to be a huge time commitment for the two managers and one local representative on each side, plus extra time from the board, plus whoever we put on the committee, it's going to be a huge time commitment. And I think, (manager) Shawn (Arbaugh), you said we're going to have to hire a consultant for the Home Rule Charter because we don't have anybody locally with the expertise to do a Home Rule Charter. It's going to be a considerable time commitment and a considerable monetary commitment to move forward. As much as I think it's the right thing, consolidation, I think I agree with Jim that I can't really justify spending the money."
"At this time," said Jeffers. "Things could change in the future."
"You say 'at this time,' well when's ever a good time?" asked Mollica.
"I don't know, Sam, we don't know what the future has in store, the economy or anything else," said Jeffers.
Sullivan said he was concerned that less than half of township residents would favor consolidation after the township spent more than $30,000 on a consolidation study done by the Pennsylvania Economy League earlier this year.
After the meeting, Mollica told the Courier Express that there was no justification for the other supervisors not voting to move forward on the consolidation process based on the telephone poll.
"The phone poll summary states 'it appears overwhelmingly likely that consolidation will pass in both municipalities,'" said Mollica. "The conclusions reached by the phone poll clearly states that it would be worth going forward with the forming of a Home Rule Charter committee. Since the other supervisors stopped the process by their vote Monday evening, I would still like to see it placed on the ballot by using the Citizen Petition for Consolidation."