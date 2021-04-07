DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors, at Monday’s meeting, agreed to move forward with a survey to help gauge public interest in a proposed consolidation with the City of DuBois.
During a discussion about the survey, township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said that he believes that the city council may also be “on board” with the public survey to see what the residents think about the consolidation issue in each community. DuBois will have to vote to approve the survey to move it forward.
On Tuesday, city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio said he plans to have the survey proposal on the council’s agenda for a meeting on April 12.
Arbaugh said he and Suplizio have been in talks with Majority Communications which would conduct a telephone survey to a random group of registered voters to reach an approximate 98 percent confidence interval.
It is expected that the survey would include approximately seven questions, which would be discussed by the township and the city if the city agrees to move forward with the survey.
Results from the survey would be expected to the municipalities in about four weeks after executing the agreement, said Arbaugh.
Supervisor Sam Mollica, who voted against the survey, said it just seems like an added step that is not needed.
Supervisors’ Chairman Kevin Salandra said going forward, there is going to be a lot of work for the consolidation committee.
“With the way it looks perpetuating consolidation, as well as the Home Rule Charter, it would be a lot of work,” said Salandra. “We are hoping to gauge public interest to make sure the public is for it.”
The estimated cost to conduct the survey is $5,750 which would be split between the two municipalities.
However, it was noted, people would still be able to change their mind by the time any vote on consolidation would be taken.
Arbaugh also noted that the township received the final edited consolidation study from the Pennsylvania Economy League and he emailed the supervisors their copies. Additionally, the response documents to questions that were asked at the public presentation on March 16 were also received by the township and they will be added to their website.
In the consolidation study, it is indicated that both municipalities operate under antiquated state codes for cities and townships.
The study suggests a Home Rule government structure in which residents could develop their own local constitution and operate outside of state municipal code mandates.
In addition, residents would select a government structure for the consolidated municipality which reflects community needs, and they can function as a modern municipality.
Other Home Rule advantages, according to the study, include:
- Decisions are made on the size of the governing body, how the municipality runs day-to-day, the number and type of elected officials and more.
- Tax structure could also be determined based on local needs as opposed to state municipal code.
- The recommendation is to remain a city in name to maximize CDBG funds.
Under a Home Rule structure, the study provided a tax flexibility example:
- A slightly higher earned income tax only available under Home Rule would grow more naturally as people’s wages increase.
- Potentially lessens or eliminates the need for property tax increases or can be used to lower property taxes.
- Retired individuals on fixed income would not pay a higher earned income tax but could benefit from a property tax decrease.
- Businesses also would benefit since they do not pay earned income tax.
- Right now, increases on property taxes are the only way to obtain a higher amount of tax revenue since all other taxes are at their maximum levels under state codes.