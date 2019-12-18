DuBOIS — Goodbyes were said to outgoing Sandy Township Supervisors Dave Sylvis and Andy Shenkle at this week’s meeting.
Sylvis, who served three six-year terms as a supervisor, said he appreciated “every minute” of his 18 years on the board.
“I want to thank all of our residents who voted me into this position, allowed me to represent them for the past 18 years,” said Sylvis. “I’d also like to thank all of our employees. I’ve said it a thousand times in here and if you’ve ever been to our meetings, you’ve heard me say it, that I think we have the best employees in the state. Whether it be road crew, sewer crew, police officers, our volunteers or fire department or whatever. I think Sandy township is blessed with the best there is in the state. I appreciate all the work that they’ve done with me and helped me in the ways they’ve helped me over the last 18 years that I’ve been in this.”
Sylvis also thanked his fellow supervisors, both past and present.
“I know I’m not an easy person to work for or work with, but I tried to do what was best for Sandy Township in the 18 years that I was here and I can assure you that I didn’t vote once for Dave Sylvis,” he said. “I voted for 18 years for the residents of Sandy Township and I hope that the new supervisors coming in will do the same.”
Sylvis also acknowledged managers with whom he’s worked over the years, including M.B. Stojek, Dave Monella and present Manager Shawn Arbaugh.
Most of all, Sylvis thanked former township Manager Dick Castonguay.
“I want to thank Dick for all that he taught me and all that he helped me with, and all that he did for Sandy Township,” said Sylvis. “He instilled in our workers the fact that they have the skills and the knowledges to be able to do things themselves. We repaired bridges, we replaced bridges, we’ve done water crew and sewer crew repairs all because he taught them, and showed them that they could do the work themselves. And we’ve saved tens of thousands of dollars by doing that.”
“I’ve been volunteering in Sandy Township, and doing not only township but fire department and other things for over almost 48 years. I guess this was the public’s way of telling me it’s time for me to take some time for myself,” said Sylvis. “I have a 3-year-old grandson that is harping for grandpa to spend some time with him. So I look forward to doing that and enjoying my favorite things to do that — being in the woods and just enjoying the outdoors.”
Sylvis congratulated the incoming supervisors, Bill Beers Jr. and Sam Mollica.
“(I) challenge you to remember that the residents that put you in here are who you are here to represent,” said Sylvis. “And I hope that you will continue to do that.”
Sylvis noted that during a recent meeting, it was stated by another supervisor that because of neglect over the past 18 years, the township had to raise taxes by 2.25 mills in 2020.
“I’m sorry to say that’s a bunch of hogwash as far as I’m concerned,” said Sylvis. “In 18 years that I’ve been here, we repaired roads, we fixed water lines, we repaired sewer lines, we replaced or put new lines in, installed new sewer systems, built bridges. (We) did all those things in Sandy Township, along with a lot of other projects without ever raising taxes, one time. That’s not neglect.”
Shenkle, who served one six-year term, said the township employees are the best.
“Every time I made a phone call to get something taken care of, it was taken care of and you can tell the employees really love their job and really put the township first,” said Shenkle. “They really tried their hardest and their best. It’s been a wonderful six years. I’m going to miss it. I enjoyed every minute of it and yes, everything that I voted for and tried to do was because I really felt it was best for the township, and I put them first and I’m really going to miss it.”
Supervisor Mark Sullivan thanked both Sylvis and Shenkle for their years of service.
“We didn’t always see eye to eye on everything, but I can tell you that Dave and Andy both did truly represent Sandy Township,” said Sullivan. “They thought they were doing what they were elected to do — two great guys.”
Supervisors’ Chairman Jim Jeffers also thanked both Sylvis and Shenkle for their service.
“As you said, we haven’t rubber stamped things over the years,” said Jeffers. “There’s five people on this board. We have five different personalities, five different thoughts, five different histories to us. And that’s what a supervisor should do, is plug in with their personal knowledge and experience into this position. It’ a learning position; every day you’re here, every year you learn something. I don’t believe anybody, at least I haven’t met anybody, that’s been gifted with the knowledge and experience to walk in here and be superior in that position. So we’ve all, we’ve had differences, but one thing I can say over the years, we usually voiced our differences out of the public’s ear and when we came to the public, we thrashed out our differences, got it out on table and we dealt with it and worked as a one unit. And that’s what Sandy Township residents need is a consolidated unit working together for the best of them.”
Arbaugh, who started earlier this year, said both Sylvis and Shenkle made his time here very pleasant.
“It’s been great to work with you and I’ll definitely miss you guys,” said Arbaugh.