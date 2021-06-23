DuBOIS — Several residents attended Monday’s Sandy Township Supervisors meeting to express their disapproval of the officials’ June 7th decision to halt the process of a proposed consolidation with the City of DuBois.
One of the most vocal was Jason Gray, of Treasure Lake, who noted that he appreciated supervisors’ Chairman Kevin Salandra’s recent phone call to him in response to Gray’s letter to the editor, published in the Courier Express on June 17, in which Gray voiced his concerns with the supervisors, as a result of their decision, denying their right to vote on consolidation.
“I couldn’t go into a lot of detail (in the letter), so he (Salandra) and I went into some detail,” said Gray about their phone call, noting that, although he disagrees with the conclusion, he understands better now some of the challenges of going through the consolidation process.
At their meeting on June 7, the supervisors voted, 4-1, not to move forward with the consolidation process, citing the results of a public telephone survey which was recently conducted to gauge public interest in a proposed consolidation with the City of DuBois. Supervisor Sam Mollica opposed not continuing with the process.
During their phone call, Gray said he and Salandra agreed that there was some flawed methodology with the phone poll, in addition to some of the wording of the poll was somewhat flawed.
“We don’t know the plus or minus deviation, perhaps it’s in the range of 4 or 5 percent,” said Gray.
“They actually say that it’s 5 1/2 percent,” said Salandra.
The survey was conducted by Majority Communications of Harrisburg from May 10 through May 13 and included 193 registered voters from the township and 125 from DuBois, according to township Manager Shawn Arbaugh in a previously published article. There were an additional 82 phone calls made to residents (for a total of 400 calls). These 82 weren’t surveyed with all of the questions. They were asked if they were familiar with the plan to consolidate the local governments of DuBois City and Sandy Township. If they answered no, the call was terminated. The 82 in question answered no. The consulting firm recommended ending the call if they weren’t familiar with the plan to consolidate. They believed this would provide the best information and most accurate results.
According to the survey, 49 percent of township residents said they would vote yes to consolidate if asked today, 33 percent would vote no, and 18 percent were unsure how they would vote.
“I think you missed the point, and I might suggest you consider this, that only 33 percent of those respondents said at that very moment, that they would vote no,” said Gray. “That’s way less than the majority. I ask respectfully that you consider the only effective poll at the end of the day is going to the ballot box.”
Gray noted that one of Salandra’s concerns about moving forward with the consolidation process was the need to go to a study for a home rule charter and asked why Salandra feels that is necessary before the consolidation question is put on the ballot.
Salandra said that their consultant explained to them that back when St. Marys and Benzinger Township consolidated, it was a two-step process.
“First you vote on consolidation. Then you vote on a home rule charter,” said Salandra. “They changed the law, I believe they said approximately six years ago, and they said, that’s done in one step now, and there are some advantages to doing that in one step. One of the big advantages is that both municipalities have some input into the creation of the home rule charter so it gets done at that point in time. If it’s done later, a home rule charter committee is then elected by the voters, and the people on that committee have 100 percent input into what goes into that home rule charter. So it’s potentially people that don’t have experience with the local government. If it’s done at that time, one representative could be from our current board, one representative should be from the city council. The other representatives are all people that are chosen by the public.”
Then whatever the committee recommends comes back to the municipalities, said Salandra, and noted that the consultant highly recommended the one-step process and that’s how most municipalities are proceeding now.
The problem with that, said Salandra, is that a recent quote from a consultant to help with a home rule charter is in excess of $100,000.
“I think consolidation is a great idea, but if the public’s not behind it, and as per the results of the survey, in my mind, I don’t think the public is behind it,” said Salandra. “I have a hard time spending $100,000 of taxpayer money on something that, to me, doesn’t look like it’s going to move forward.”