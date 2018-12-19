A joint municipal authority between the City of DuBois and Sandy Township is once again a possibility.
The Sandy Township Supervisors, at Monday’s municipal authority meeting, unanimously voted in favor of proceeding with steps to form a joint municipal authority — for wastewater only — with the city on a non-binding basis. The supervisors also agreed to consult with the township’s special legal counsel on the issue.
During the most recent joint committee meeting with the city, Supervisor Kevin Salandra said a joint authority seemed agreeable to both entities.
“Kevin (Salandra) and I didn’t think that we could make a proposal to the city without everyone’s blessing here,” said Supervisor Mark Sullivan.
Some of the major benefits of forming a joint authority would be that the township would retain the assets instead of selling them, said Salandra, noting that the township would lease them to the joint authority.
“The money paid for the services would stay in the local area and not be sent out of the area, and we would also be appointing our share of directors to the organization, which if we sold it we wouldn’t have any right to govern it,” said Salandra.
Also, the average bill of $73.75 to a township customer would be reduced by approximately 40 percent, Salandra said. For example, a customer who uses 3,000 gallons per month should see a savings of about $345 a year.
The reduction in user fees paid by Sandy Township residents over a five-year period would be more than $3.4 million, Salandra said.
During this period of time, with the rates at $15, the township would be paying off $2.3 million in principal and interest.
In addition, the township would see a reduction of more than $700,000 for its bulk users over that five-year period, Salandra said. He said this would hopefully encourage more businesses to come to the township and the businesses currently in the township could increase their business as well.
In talking with township Engineer Perry Bowser, Salandra said, “We think it’s the best proposal we’ve seen yet.”
Over the last several months, the supervisors have been holding off on making a decision on to whom they might sell their sanitary sewer and water systems — either the City of DuBois or Aqua Pennsylvania Inc. — so that more discussion could take place between the city and the township.
On Monday, they once again tabled taking any action on that transfer. Again, the township committee was given approval by the supervisors to continue working with the city to finalize a long-term agreement for sewage services and the purchase of water.
