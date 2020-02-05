DuBOIS — A resolution to high-speed internet and cable television service issues experienced by Treasure Lake residents is still being sought, according to Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh.
“Treasure Lake requested that Sandy Township take the lead on some of these Zito Media issues that they’ve been experiencing in Treasure Lake,” Arbaugh said at Monday’s supervisors’ meeting. “We did conduct a meeting with Treasure Lake and Zito Media last Wednesday to discuss some of their proposals moving forward. We did follow up with a letter on Friday requesting some different information to show compliance with our franchise agreement, and additionally to request what some of their plans are to upgrade the services at the Treasure Lake facility.”
Additionally, Arbaugh said they asked for some documents to assist their helping residents make formal complaints to the township.
“Our plan is to get those documents in, create a complaint form that residents can fill out that we can forward on to Zito to get issues taken care of,” said Arbaugh.
Supervisors’ Chairman Kevin Salandra said that is good to know because he has heard a number of complaints.
“Yes, we’ve been getting a lot of phone calls and figure that way we can have a formal process, and additionally with that formal process, we’ll be able to keep those documents, that way if we need to report it to another entity such as FCC we can do that and have the documents ready to go,” said Arbaugh.