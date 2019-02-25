The Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce is still searching for more food trucks and a variety of food for its first-ever food truck festival scheduled for later this year.
A Spirits & Street Eats Food Truck Festival will be held at the Sandy Township Recreation Park, 100 Oklahoma Cemetery Road, DuBois, from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, according to chamber Executive Director Jodi August.
At last week’s township supervisors’ meeting, Manager Shawn Arbaugh sought the approval of the supervisors for advertising an amended ordinance for the township park to allow alcoholic beverages by permit. Approval to advertise was given.
The draft amendment was published in the Feb. 22 edition of the Courier Express and will be considered for adoption by the supervisors at their March 4 meeting.
August said there are still three spaces left for dessert trucks and four more for food trucks.
August said that the chamber already has two barbecue food trucks, a pizza truck and a Brazilian food truck, and is now seeking more variety.
She emphasized that they are looking for “food trucks.” Food tents or concession stands are not sought.
“Since our event is for age 21 and over, we’re searching for three more wineries, six breweries, and a distillery or cidery, she said.
Organizers hope to have all vendor spaces filled by March 31.
Anyone who knows of a food truck business that they would like to see at the festival is asked to spread the word.
August said only 33 vendor spaces will be available on a first come, first served basis. The vendor fee is $50.
Forms are available at the Greater DuBois Chamber office located at 103 Beaver Drive or call 814-371-5010.
All vendors must provide proof of insurance.
The chamber is also considering having shuttles from the DuBois Mall parking lot in an order to accommodate an anticipated 750 to 1,000 attendees.
