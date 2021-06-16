DuBOIS — Immediately after the Sandy Township Supervisors decided not to pursue a proposed consolidation with the City of DuBois, at their meeting earlier this month, Manager Shawn Arbaugh was asked to explore the possibility of changing the municipality’s form of government to a home rule charter.
Supervisor Jim Jeffers made the suggestion and the other four supervisors did not object.
Jeffers noted that the consolidation study conducted by the Pennsylvania Economy League for DuBois and Sandy Township stated that the township’s general fund property tax millage is 13 mills; the state Township Code cap is 14 mills. The township would be required to seek court approval for millage increases over 14 mills.
“I feel that’s really our (township) only derogatory thing in the township,” said Jeffers.
A home rule charter is a local constitution that sets out the powers and structure of government. Under a home rule charter, residents develop their own local constitution and a municipality can operate outside of state municipal code mandates, according to information provided in the consolidation study.
Arbaugh said he would research what it would entail to change the township’s form of government and whether it would be beneficial.
Earlier in the June 7 meeting, all of the supervisors — except for Sam Mollica — voted to not move forward with the consolidation process based on a telephone poll conducted by Majority Communications from Harrisburg from May 10-13 and included 193 registered voters from the township and 125 from DuBois. According to the survey, a total of 49 percent of township residents would vote yes to consolidate if asked today, and 33 percent would vote no, with 18 percent unsure of how they would vote. Four of the supervisors did not think that was enough to move forward with the consolidation process. The supervisors said they were concerned about investing time and money into consolidation that may fail to pass a voter referendum.
Mollica, however, said the conclusions reached by the phone poll clearly state that it would be worth going forward with the forming of a home rule charter committee. Since the other supervisors stopped the process by their vote, Mollica said he would still like to see it placed on the ballot by using a citizen petition for consolidation.