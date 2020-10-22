DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors, at this week’s meeting, approved scheduling a public hearing for a proposed liquor license transfer.
The township received an application for a restaurant liquor license transfer from Matthew Taladay of Hanak, Guido and Taladay, attorneys at law, on behalf of Angry Goat Enterprises LLC, said township Planner/Zoning Administrator Jenna Gorney.
Gorney said restaurant liquor license No. R-16870 was previously held by Helen Distributing Co. at 960 North Front St. in Philipsburg, Decatur Township, in Clearfield County. This license is currently being held by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.
The proposed location for the transfer is 1290 Rich Highway, DuBois, a property more commonly known as Doolittle’s, said Gorney, noting that Doolittle’s is owned by Dr. Jeffery Rice.
The establishment that is seeking to be licensed is the Angry Goat Restaurant, owned by Angry Goat Enterprises LLC., whose members are Jeffery Ryan Rice of DuBois and Jonathan Cannella of DuBois.
Gorney said the Angry Goat restaurant will be located within the previous Party Barn and Glow Golf facilities located on the Doolittle’s property at 1290 Rich Highway.
Property owner Dr. Jeffery Rice has obtained the required building permits for the renovations to these facilities including a zoning evaluation for parking requirements, Gorney said.
Under the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Act 141 of 2000, the issuance of a resolution approving the transfer of a restaurant liquor license from outside the township to within, is required. Act 141 requires at least one hearing for the purpose of taking public comments, said Gorney.
The public hearing for liquor license transfer will be held at 7 p.m. on Nov. 2 at the township building located at 1094 Chestnut Ave., DuBois.