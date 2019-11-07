DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at the request of Walmart concerning an intermunicipal transfer of a liquor license to the store located at 20 Industrial Drive in Sandy Township.
The supervisors, at their Monday meeting, unanimously approved advertising the hearing.
Pennsylvania’s Walmart Director of Public Affairs Jason Klipa and Shauna Boscaccy, Walmart legal counsel in Pennsylvania, were on hand to answer questions from the supervisors.
Klipa said, as a result of Act 39 of 2016, one of the provisions in one of the liquor code bills that passed was a dormant license provision, which allowed for any “R” restaurant license that expired or had gone dormant, to ultimately revert to the Liquor Control Board in the state, and then go out to auction.
“So for the past couple of years, usually about two or three a year, they’ve been running these dormant auction licenses,” said Klipa. “The most recent one that they held was in September, and Walmart bid and won a license out of Clearfield County that we intend to transfer to our store right here in DuBois, obviously with your affirmative vote.”
Klipa said Walmart plans to remodel the store to include a beer and wine cafe that goes along with the “R” license, which per the LCB allows establishments the right to sell limited amounts of beer and wine.
“It’s up to a 12 pack of beer at one time ... four bottles of wine to go,” said Klipa.
The liquor license was originally in Irvona, said Klipa.
Supervisors’ Chairman Jim Jeffers asked if this would change the footprint of the store, or if it would be consolidated inside.
“It would be inside the existing store,” said Klipa.
“When you go into the Walmart, which hopefully all of you have, on the right-hand side, right where you go in, it would occupy some portion of that space right now where it’s kind of the cold and hot food coolers that run along that side. And then sort of an opened up area where the fruits and vegetables are,” said Klipa.