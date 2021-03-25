DuBOIS — Sandy Township will hold a public hearing on April 5 for the purpose of taking public comment on proposed amendments to the subdivision and land development ordinance.
The first amendment would change the submission deadline for placement on the agenda of the township planning commission from five days in advance of the regular meeting of the commission to 10 days in advance of the regular meeting of the planning commission, Planner/Zoning Administrator Jenna Gorney said at last week’s supervisors’ meeting.
The second amendment would allow township staff to conduct reviews and approve project submissions for minor additions of 2,500 square feet or less to commercial or industrial structures, said Gorney.
The hearing will be held at 7 p.m. at the township municipal building located at 1094 Chestnut Ave., DuBois.
Enactment of the proposed amendments will be considered during the regular scheduled township supervisors’ meeting at 7 p.m. that same evening.
Copies of the amendments can be examined without charge at the municipal building during regular business hours.
At the March 3 zoning hearing board meeting, Gorney said Eagle Railcar Services, located at 460 Osborn Ave., DuBois, was granted a variance from requirements set forth in the township’s floodplain ordinance.
Eagle Railcar Services is planning to construct a 59-foot by 60-foot non-residential structure within the AE Special Floodplain Area.
During the municipal authority meeting, township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said the Kiwanis Trail sewer project, which entails running sewer to approximately 90 residents in that area, has started phase one back up again. He also said the engineering phase two is underway as well.
Arbaugh also noted that the engineers have started surveying for the Platt Road sewer extension project.