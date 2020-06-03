DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors plan to hold a public meeting regarding the proposed Kiwanis Trail sewer extension project, according to township Manager Shawn Arbaugh.
The meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday, July 13 at the Oklahoma Fire Co., 1257 Chestnut Ave., Arbaugh said at Monday’s municipal authority meeting.
The township will send letters to all residents impacted by the sewer extension project and invite them to attend, said Arbaugh.
“We would provide them detailed information in that letter that if they didn’t want to be there, we’d also host a WebEx demonstration if they didn’t want to show up in person and (we would) have our phone line,” said Arbaugh.
Also, Arbaugh said he sought permission from the supervisors to approach the City of DuBois to seek amending the current sewer agreement.
“Currently, our sewer agreement requires us to install flow meters at a cost of about $330,000,” said Arbaugh. “That was part of the deal we had with them and we understood that at the time.”
Arbaugh said he would like to make the request because of the inflow and infiltration work the township has been doing.
For example, the township just finished a large project by the DuBois Nursing Home and is also conducting a large sewer lateral replacement project, which is going to be good for the sewer system, said Arbaugh.
“We think it’s a good time to approach them, to ask them for some leniency on that flow meter project, and divert those funds to this Kiwanis Trail project,” he said.
Arbaugh said the Kiwanis Trail sewer extension project is being undertaken in four phases.
Phase one consists of running the main line, he said, noting that the purpose of doing the main line first is that it will enable the township to pave Kiwanis Trail, hopefully, next year, depending on what the liquid fuels income looks like.
Additionally, the township would get the gravity areas on phase two, which includes Cardinal Drive, Wren Drive, and Blue Jay Drive. Phase three would include the Old Woods area. The fourth phase would be the pump station.
The supervisors gave approval to host the public meeting and to approach the city to see if it would be open to negotiate on the flow meter project.
“We’re going to ask the city to withdraw that stipulation in the agreement and if we wanted something to measure problem areas in our system, we can get something more mobile and cheaper,” said Arbaugh. “The city’s under no obligation, and it’s a pretty fresh agreement, so they may not be a willing to make any changes to it, so it’s going to be bringing donuts to the city council over there every day.”
“You have a pretty good rapport with them and I think it’s an excellent subject to bring up,” said Supervisor Jim Jeffers.