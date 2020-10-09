DuBOIS — Sandy Township will hold a special meeting for the annual planning of the 2021 budget.
Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh, at this week’s meeting, announced that the meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19 at the municipal building located at 1094 Chestnut Ave., DuBois.
The meeting, which will be held prior to the regular meeting at 7 p.m., can also be attended by the public via telephone at 814-371-1815 and using pin number: 223344.
The supervisors also approved a resolution to transfer money that the township is projecting not to spend from the 2020 budget.
“It will still keep us in the positive at the end of this budget year to put towards capital expenses and our capital reserve account for purchases for police capital items next year, including a new police car, aquatic devices, evidence printer, cameras and carrying cases and some ballistic targets,” said Arbaugh.
During the municipal authority meeting, Arbaugh said the township is in the process of moving forward with the purchases under the CARES Act funding they received from Clearfield County.
“We did receive our trench and shoring equipment today for work to begin on the Kiwanis Trail project,” said Arbaugh. “And additionally, we moved forward with controllers for our monitoring of our sewer and water systems remotely, so those purchases are in process and they’ll be hopefully complete with the remote monitoring here in the next two months.”
Arbaugh said the Kiwanis Trail sewer extension project is slated to start the week of Oct. 19.
“We did get all the materials ordered and are expecting delivery early to mid next week and we’ll start that project as soon as we get the deliveries made,” he said.