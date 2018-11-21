DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors will hold a public work session to discuss both the 2019 general fund and municipal authority budgets.
The municipal authority’s budget currently has a projected deficit, and Sandy Township Solicitor Greg Kruk was not sure this would be legally permitted.
For the municipality authority budget, there is a deficit of approximately $145,037, township Engineer Perry Bowser said. Revenues are listed at $3,689,600 while expenses are listed at $3,834,637.
The budget, as proposed, has an increase in the sewer treatment costs due to the wet weather conditions over the past 12 months, Bowser said.
The budget also includes items for reducing operating expenses which include $325,000 for engineering costs for sewer line replacement/rehabilitation project for those issues identified in the inflow and infiltration investigation, $50,000 for construction and replacement of lines and $15,000 for I&I repair work, he said.
The water budget includes $20,000 for loop detection and $9,000 for line repairs, $6,750 for meter replacements. Items listed are intended to help bring down the costs for treatment and operation, according to Bowser.
Regarding the calculations attributed to the wet weather conditions, Supervisor Kevin Salandra asked Bowser if he just used 2018 and 2019 numbers.
“For this coming year, I did look at what we paid in 2018 and what I’m proposing isn’t quite as much,” said Bowser.
“Do you think we’d be better off since it’s so wet using an average of the last three or four years versus using the most recent year?” Salandra said.
“We can do that. We’d have to convert what we paid to reflect the current billing,” said Bowser.
“Let’s do it to see if it changes the picture,” said Supervisor Mark Sullivan.
Solicitor Greg Kruk raised the question as to whether the budget may not be ready to be advertised yet.
Citing the township code, Kruk said, “Total appropriation shall not exceed the revenues estimated as available for the fiscal year. So, I’m a little concerned that you’re saying the expenses are more than the revenues for the fiscal year. I’m just a little concerned about that section.”
The supervisors decided to hold a work session at 7 p.m. on Nov. 27 at the township meeting to further discuss the municipal authority’s budget.
The special work session will also allow time for the supervisors to discuss the proposed 2019 general fund and liquid fuels budgets, which were discussed at the regular township meeting following the municipal authority meeting.
“I’ve reviewed the budget and I have significant changes that I think need to be made,” said Salandra.
For the general fund budget, total revenues are listed at $5,183,400 while expenditures are $4,592,215.
For the liquid fuels budget, state fund income is listed at $1,835,441 while total expenditures are listed at $1,234,885.
“Those are both net positive budgets,” said Bowser.
Once the budgets are in accordance with the township code, the proposed budgets must be advertised for 20 days before final adoption by the end of the year, said Kruk.
