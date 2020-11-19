DuBOIS — An update about the Industrial Drive Extension project was provided by Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh at this week's supervisors' meeting.
About a month ago, Arbaugh said the township received new information about the project as a result of the geo-technical study, which showed that the project would require extensive rehabilitation work.
"It's going to cost us about $405,000 for some work out there to really stabilize the roadway," said Arbaugh.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the township's engineering consultants and the geo-technical firm went back and looked at different options instead of "this really expensive option," said Arbaugh.
"And they came up with an option of soil stabilization, and just based on some rough numbers from a consultant we use, they came up with a cost of approximately $140,000 instead of $405,000," said Arbaugh. "We did apply for a multi-modal grant for this excess. Additionally, we already have already had communication with ARC (Appalachian Regional Commission) about this overage. So we're trying to find funding wherever we can.
"Unfortunately, if those grants don't come through, we are going to be on the hook for this," said Arbaugh.
Arbaugh asked the supervisors to approve moving forward with the project, and if the township doesn't receive the funding, they would have to take the money out of the township's liquid fuel fund.
Township Engineer Perry Bowser noted that even if the township does receive the grant money, the township would have to match 30 percent of the cost.
"We would still have some initial cost," said Bowser.
Arbaugh said several things can happen.
"During the bid process, we would realize these numbers," said Arbaugh. "So it could be less than this, it could be slightly higher. They think this is a pretty conservative number. The whole project could come in under where we think it's going to. So there's so many things that could happen ... they could propose alternatives to use soil stabilization that would be acceptable."
"Yes, there are other options available, but a contractor, depending on what capabilities they have, they may be able to propose an alternate proposal," said Bowser.
The supervisors did approve moving forward with the project.