Sandy Township streetlights soon will begin conversion to LED units.
Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh this week advised the supervisors of a free LED street light replacement program through Penelec and noted the township is currently being billed for about 179 street lights. He said for the township to switch from the High Pressure Sodium street lights to the LED replacement lights, it would cost $880 for all 179 lights.
Once the lights are all replaced, the township will see a savings of more than $600 per month on its electric bills, said Arbaugh.
Arbaugh said when he was manager at Bethel Park the program turned out very well.
“Staff and residents felt the lights were brighter on the street, and less light spill over onto the properties,” said Arbaugh.
Back-up generationAt their Monday meeting, supervisors approved the purchase of a back-up generator for the Slab Run pump station treatment facility.
Arbaugh said recent power outages and brown outs have led to the site being at-risk for accidentally releasing sewage into area streams and homes. He said he received a quote of $12,950 for a generator that can operate on either natural gas or propane.
If easements allow for a natural gas line to be installed for the generator, the estimated cost is $2,000. If that is not possible, the supervisors approved the purchase of a 300-gallon propane tank for $1,000 as an alternative.
Industrial Park Access Road The supervisors approved paying the engineering fees associated with the Industrial Park Access road.
Arbaugh said the project was 80 percent federally funded with a 20 percent local match.
Subdivision requestA minor subdivision request from Daniel J. and Robert S. VanSice was approved.