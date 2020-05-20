DuBOIS — Sandy Township expects to call on the services of a water leak detection expert once again, according to township Manager Shawn Arbaugh.
At Monday’s municipal authority meeting, Arbaugh said there is a particularly troublesome area of the township where officials just can’t seem to determine what is happening.
He said the township will have the leak detection expert spend the day in the township to take a look at that area and a couple of other locations as well.
“We are still going to keep moving forward with some demos and leak detection equipment,” said Arbaugh. “We’ll wait until the companies are back open and functioning for demonstrations.”
Township Engineer Perry Bowser announced that the Kiwanis Trail sewer project is currently under construction.
“The contractor is working and has the line approximately halfway up the road,” said Bowser. “So that one is progressing very well so far.”
Bowser also said that the township sent approximately 233 letters to township residents notifying them that they have a defect in their sewer lateral which must be repaired or replaced depending on the severity of the defect.
“We’re receiving questions from several customers,” said Bowser.
With the assistance of the Clearfield County Planning and Community Development Office, the township has announced a Sewer Lateral Financial Assistance Program.
Bowser said approximately 40 applications have been mailed so far to those seeking assistance.
This program will provide assistance of up to $2,000 for qualified low- to moderate-income homeowners; and up to 50 percent of the $2,000 limit for qualified low to moderate-income renters of Sandy Township. The financial assistance may only be used to help qualified applicants replace their residential sewer laterals that connect to the township’s sewer lines.
For more information about the assistance program, individuals should contact the county office at 814-765-5149.