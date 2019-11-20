DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors at their Monday meeting approved resolutions to take over three roads — Maple Avenue, Dixon Avenue and Tozier Avenue — through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s “Turnback” Program.
“One of the key advantages to accepting these roadways is that we can resolve some stormwater issues with the monies that are allocated for improving these roads,” said township Manager Shawn Arbaugh.
To help the supervisors and public understand the gravity of the township’s stormwater issues, Arbaugh provided details.
On Maple Avenue near the First Baptist Church, Arbaugh said stormwater discharges from the highway directly onto athletic fields, causing them to be unplayable for the majority of the year. He said they’ve been trying to get that resolved for numerous years through PennDOT to no avail.
On 12th Street, stormwater comes off Maple Avenue and runs down 12th Street, causing icing and soiling issues frequently, said Arbaugh.
“So this will resolve that issue also,” said Arbaugh.
In another area of Maple Avenue, a residence constantly has water coming into its front yard and pool.
“Additionally, we have an alleyway that we get soiling from the state highway that fills up a culvert underneath the alleyway, flooding it, causing some issues frequently in that area,” he said.
There are numerous issues on Tozier Avenue, said Arbaugh, noting that stormwater just runs off into people’s yards and “if you’re familiar with the topography out there, it’s a pretty steep hill that goes down so water just comes off and runs right down onto numerous people’s properties.”
“Additionally, stormwater comes down Tipp Street and it’s kind of an open culvert at that point and frequently floods and causes icing issues on the roadway,” said Arbaugh. “So we can resolve a whole host of issues on Tozier Avenue.”
On Dixon Avenue, there are occasions when sump pumps discharge onto or along the state highway causing icy conditions and other nuisance-type items when they discharge, he said.
“The state wouldn’t allow them to tie directly into our stormwater system due to some requirements they have statewide,” he said. “We can tie them in or offer to tie them into our system as we improve this roadway.”
Arbaugh said the patch faces on Dixon Avenue are slightly elevated above the road surface causing standing water in numerous locations specifically around the intersection of Merlin and Dixon.
“Just so the public understands, the state’s not responsible for fixing these issues that you’ve talked about, but if we take over these roads we’ll able to fix these issues and there’ll be state funding to fix the majority of those issues?” asked Supervisor Kevin Salandra.
That’s correct, said Arbaugh, the state is not required to fix these issues. He said the township will receive a lump sum of money for taking over these roads, a little bit less than $2 million, to completely redo these roads, the storm drains associated with them and improve the stormwater issues. The township will also receive Turnback money for annual maintenance on these roads.
“It’s approximately $4,000 per mile currently and that’ll be on an annual basis in perpetuity,” said Arbaugh.
The resolutions to take over the roads were approved in a 4-0 vote.
Supervisors Jim Jeffers, board chairman, Mark Sullivan, Andy Shenkle and Kevin Salandra voted yes. Dave Sylvis was absent.