DuBOIS — Sandy Township is hoping to resolve issues Zito Media customers at Treasure Lake are having with their high-speed internet and digital cable television services.
“I just want to make you aware of some issues with Zito Media/DuCom,” township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said at Monday’s supervisors’ meeting. “We currently hold a cable franchise agreement with DuCom in the Treasure Lake area. Some of the residents have been having some major issues with Zito Media/DuCom.”
Arbaugh said the township will be meeting with Treasure Lake officials and Zito Media to find out what the issues are and get those resolved.
“The reason we’re involved is because we hold that cable franchise agreement which has various stipulations in it to rectify problems of this nature, so we want to make sure that agreement’s enforced with those issues,” said Arbaugh.
Sandy-DuBois-Falls Creek
Enterprise ZoneArbaugh also said that the Sandy-DuBois-Falls Creek Enterprise Zone committee is going to be revived.
He said there will be a committee meeting at 9 a.m. on Jan. 23 at the township building.
“If anyone’s interested to talk about where the committee’s at and essentially we have some funding available in a revolving loan for businesses that want to come into one of the three municipalities, and we want to make sure we get that money out there and attract businesses,” said Arbaugh. “So we’re going to talk about getting that committee back up and running.”
Bridge dredgingArbaugh said the township is starting to work on the Forest Avenue bridge dredging.
He said the township did get written permission, with the help of state Rep. Matt Gabler’s office, to move forward with the dredging down there without certain permits from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. Those permits were waived for this process.
Arbaugh said he hopes the township will be able to start on that project this week, weather permitting.
“Hopefully that helps reduce flooding in the area and we want to start that before the spring rain,” said Arbaugh. “Thanks to Matt Gabler’s office for helping us to clear that hurdle.”
Office relocations
In house, Arbaugh said there are some office relocations under way in the township building.
“With the retirement of Barb Miller, we’re going to be moving Shelly Reasinger into Barb’s office and we’re moving (township engineer) Perry (Bowser) out of his back room into Shelly’s old office, so we’re hopeful that that’ll make it more convenient for staff,” said Arbaugh.
Additionally, Arbaugh said the township will be cleaning up the file room as part of that endeavor.
“I think it will be better for staff,” said Arbaugh. “We have issues with visitors and so it wiil be a lot more convenient for the working environment.”
2020 goals“I just want to let you know we are currently working on our 2020 goals for the employees and for the township,” said Arbaugh. “Within the next month, I’ll be meeting with each individual supervisor, talk about goals and things they want to see for the upcoming year.”