DuBOIS — A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation project to upgrade traffic signals along routes 119 and 255 (Bee Line Highway) will soon be entering the design phase, according to Sandy Township Engineer Perry Bowser.
Bowser, at this week’s web-based supervisors’ meeting, said the PennDOT project will include improving 11 traffic signals on these roads between Exit 97 and Exit 101 of Interstate 80.
“It involves our signals along Route 255 and the city’s (DuBois) signals through that section,” Bowser said. “The project will be to upgrade the controllers and the detection and the communications at all those intersections. And it will result in PennDOT being able to monitor those intersections with their traffic cameras and during incidents on I-80 with our detours. They’ll be able to automatically switch over the timings on these signals to improve the traffic flow.”
In addition, Bowser said the township will have access to those signals through internet-based software and the township will be able to monitor them remotely. It will provide the township backup as far as traffic counts and monitoring the signals for maintenance.
“That’s a big improvement for our signals coming through that corridor,” Bowser said.
He said the project, however, will probably not occur until 2023 based on the work that needs to be done to get it moving as well as to funding schedules.
Supervisor Mark Sullivan, who is also a township firefighter, asked if there has been any discussion of a right of way program for emergency vehicles.
Bowser said while that hasn’t been discussed, he can talk to PennDOT to see if that can be worked into the upgrade.
“I think not only for one of our fire stations, but one of our ambulance stations, Shaffer (Road) and (Route 255) would probably be one to look at,” Sullivan said.
“Actually, all of them would be best,” said Supervisor Bill Beers, who is the township fire chief.
Supervisor Jim Jeffers asked if the cameras would have the capability of recording for reference by the police department, for example, for missing children or stolen vehicles. Bowser said he will ask PennDOT about that.