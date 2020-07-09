DuBOIS — Beaver damage control is being conducted in several areas of Sandy Township this week, according to Manager Shawn Arbaugh.
Arbaugh, at this week’s meeting, said the township entered into a contractual agreement with a water-born rodent removal company, which started trapping beavers on David Reed and Yale roads Tuesday.
“The beavers are building dams in various locations and causing flooding of the roadways,” said Arbaugh. “The flooding can damage the roadway and cause vehicle accidents. So if you see someone trapping beavers, they’re nuisance beavers and we need to remove them.”
New hireThe supervisors unanimously approved hiring Jenna Gorney as the new planner/zoning and code enforcement officer.
“We really narrowed the field down,” said Arbaugh prior to the vote to hire Gorney. “We were looking for someone with some local government planning/zoning experience, or some government type code enforcement, and after some background checks, we narrowed the field down to just two individuals that really had the qualifications for the position.”
Arbaugh said the two candidates were interviewed and he recommended Gorney for the position. She is currently the zoning administrator for the City of Erie.
“I think she is going to bring an excellent talent to us. Her interview was really good, her experience was really good,” said Arbaugh. “We think that she’s just going to be a great fit for Sandy Township and a great asset here.”
Gorney’s start date is July 27.
CongratulationsArbaugh congratulated township residents David and Nellie Beer, ages 98 and 95, respectively, on recently celebrating 76 years of marriage.
“I thought that was pretty neat,” said Arbaugh. “Some of their relatives brought it to our attention, so we just wanted to recognize David and Nellie Beer.”
RecognitionArbaugh recognized township Emergency Management Coordinator Larry Bickel for all of his hard work.
“He’s a volunteer. He works daily because of COVID-19 ... so I just really want to thank him, commend him for his service for the township,” said Arbaugh.