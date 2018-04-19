DuBOIS — The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal and Sandy Township Volunteer Fire Department investigated a structure fire at an abandoned mobile home at 1:10 a.m. Wednesday at 120 Judge Road in the Country Place Trailer Court just off Kilmer Road.
There were no injuries and estimated damage is listed at $5,000, according to state police. The victim is listed as Kari Stoneberg, 41, DuBois.
The fire was incendiary in nature, state police said following their investigation.
Fire Chief Steve Dunlap said the fire started in the home’s bedroom.
Firefighters were at the scene until 3:15 a.m. Wednesday, he said. Firefighters from the Penfield Volunteer Fire Department also assisted.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police at 814-776-6136 or Sandy Township Police Department at 814-371-4220.
This is the fourth fire considered to be arson in the trailer court since February.
On Feb. 16, a residence owned by Joan Cameroni, 71, 27 Time To Bid Road, and a mobile home at 19 Time To Bid Road were apparently set ablaze at 1:25 a.m.
On March 29 at 11:42 p.m., Sandy Township firefighters were called to the same mobile home for a fire which was called in to 911 by a neighbor driving by.
